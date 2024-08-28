Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric luxury car

Of course, to do things properly (and why wouldn’t you?), you could add the Executive Pack. It bumps up the price by a not inconsiderable £13,000 but ramps the level of indulgence right up. You get a fully reclining, heated, ventilated nearside rear seat (with a massage function and leg support), together with electric blinds to keep the sun (and prying eyes) out, as well as a colossal 31.3in screen that drops down from the ceiling, for entertainment when you’re not in the mood for a nap. No other electric luxury car offers anything like it.

There might also be times when you wonder why you let the chauffeur have all the driving fun. You’ll be more tempted to give them the day off than you would with an EQS; for such a substantial car, the i7 stays more upright through fast corners than you might expect, and the steering serves up enough of a sense of connection to the front wheels for you to feel confident when pushing on. It can get a move on, too; 0-62mph takes just 5.5sec, delivered in a breathtakingly smooth and effortless way.

Yes, a comparable EQS 350 will take you farther between charges, with an official range of up to 409 miles against the i7 eDrive50’s 378, but prospective owners are more likely to travel by air if they want to cover more distance in one hit.

The EQS costs slightly less, too, but your company accountant will justify the extra cost. After all, if the boss is kept happy, it’s good news for everyone else.

Best used electric luxury car

Mercedes EQC (2019-present)