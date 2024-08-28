NEW REVIEWS:

Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric luxury car
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best electric luxury cars...

WINNER: Best electric luxury car

BMW i7 eDrive50 Excellence

BMW i7 front driving

As a captain of industry, after a heavy day of hiring and firing, high-risk decisions and highly charged boardroom meetings, you could be excused for not wanting to drive yourself home. Much better to let your chauffeur soak up the stress of rush-hour traffic, as you reflect on the day’s dealings while luxuriating in the back. And few cars are better for that than the BMW i7.

As if the petrol-powered BMW 7 Series wasn’t already luxurious enough, the i7 adds the extra quietness that comes only with electric power, taking the sense of tranquillity and relaxation to a whole new level. 

How to spec a BMW i7 - Executive Pack

Being longer than its Mercedes EQS rival, the i7 affords its occupants much more room in which to stretch out, and its rear seats allow you to adopt a more comfortable posture than the oddly upright equivalents in the EQS. What’s more, the i7 is much classier inside, with the kind of lavish materials and attention to detail that Swiss watchmakers would admire.    

Of course, to do things properly (and why wouldn’t you?), you could add the Executive Pack. It bumps up the price by a not inconsiderable £13,000 but ramps the level of indulgence right up. You get a fully reclining, heated, ventilated nearside rear seat (with a massage function and leg support), together with electric blinds to keep the sun (and prying eyes) out, as well as a colossal 31.3in screen that drops down from the ceiling, for entertainment when you’re not in the mood for a nap. No other electric luxury car offers anything like it.

BMW i7 rear cornering

There might also be times when you wonder why you let the chauffeur have all the driving fun. You’ll be more tempted to give them the day off than you would with an EQS; for such a substantial car, the i7 stays more upright through fast corners than you might expect, and the steering serves up enough of a sense of connection to the front wheels for you to feel confident when pushing on. It can get a move on, too; 0-62mph takes just 5.5sec, delivered in a breathtakingly smooth and effortless way.

Yes, a comparable EQS 350 will take you farther between charges, with an official range of up to 409 miles against the i7 eDrive50’s 378, but prospective owners are more likely to travel by air if they want to cover more distance in one hit.

The EQS costs slightly less, too, but your company accountant will justify the extra cost. After all, if the boss is kept happy, it’s good news for everyone else.

Best used electric luxury car

Mercedes EQC (2019-present)

Mercedes EQC 2021 front cornering

Price from £22,000

The Mercedes EQC is a luxurious SUV that's big on refinement and cruising comfort, while its glitzy interior and low used prices add further appeal.

Used Mercedes EQC buying guide >>

