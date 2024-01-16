Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV for interior quality

Do you believe in love at first sight? We reckon you will after you’ve climbed behind the wheel of a Volvo EX30 in range-topping Ultra trim, because the interior of this is properly special. Build quality feels rock solid throughout, and all of the materials used higher up look and feel expensive. Lower down, Volvo hasn’t tried to hide the fact that the plastics are recycled, which lends them an interesting texture and emphasises the car’s eco credentials.

Don’t get us wrong: if you go for one of the cheaper EX30 variants, you’ll still get a classy interior, but there is a noticeable step down in material quality that leaves it around the level of the Smart #1’s.

Given that the Smart #1 offers a more user-friendly dashboard layout and more flexible seating than any EX30, the Ultra is the only version that has a tangible advantage over its close relative.