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Confessions of a car salesman
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Confessions of a car salesman

What really goes on at dealers, and how can you make sure you get the best deal on your next car? Our inside man reveals all, plus he recalls some horror stories from his career...

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by
Steve Huntingford
Published04 April 2026
Confessions of a car salesman
Back of a driver looking for new and used cars for sale at a dealership
A couple talk to a car dealership employee
Car keys
Dealership featuring Mercedes E-Class
Government blamed for fall in car sales
Ford Fiesta ST 2022 front cornering
engine warning light
Using computer to shop for cars online
Semiconductor computer chip
QUESTIONS OF CASH
Honda factory Swindon
Car dealership
Approved used Audis
Close up of a large pile of coins and banknotes
Used car auctions - your complete guide
Service book
Honda paint shop
Car dealership
Man checking engine
Intelligent tyres
Odometer
Nissan Leaf rental car
Crashed Skoda Octavia vRS
Rusting car
Used car lemons
Crashed Volvo S80
Registration document (V5C)
Cleaning the used Audi A3 (13-present) long term test car
Image 1 of 28

If you want to know how to get a great deal on a car, you can do a lot worse than speak to someone who’s used to sitting on the other side of the dealership desk. So, we did exactly that.

Our tame salesman's answers to reader questions both educate and entertain, but because he was speaking in a personal capacity, we are respecting his wish to remain anonymous.

Once you’ve absorbed his advice, make sure you check out the latest deals available through our  free New Car Buying service. You could potentially save thousands without the hassle of haggling.

*Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only

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