New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now
news

A new issue has just arrived in shops, featuring the new Renault Scenic taking on rivals from Kia and Tesla, a look at the latest threats to car security, and much more besides...

What Car? magazine cover August 2024
Alasdair Rodden
Published21 July 2024
Plenty of buyers are finding that turning to electric SUVs can save them money on running costs, while keeping their families happy – but which one best deserves your money? In our latest issue, the new Renault Scenic takes on a former What Car? Car of the Year, the Kia EV6, and the big-selling Tesla Model Y to answer that question.

If your SUV ambitions are more on the small side, we've also pitted the Volkswagen T-Roc against its T-Cross sibling to see which is the better bet for growing families. And if towing tickles your fancy this Summer, our round-up of the best tow cars you can buy is essential reading, as we crown the winners of this year's Tow Car Awards.

Save money on What Car? magazine with offers at The Magazine Shop >>

Audi SQ6 e-tron front driving, grey

The lead car in this month’s first drive section is the brand-new Audi Q6 e-tron, while other cars driven or talked about for the first time include:

  • Alpine A290
  • BMW 1 Series
  • Citroen C3 and e-C3
  • Ford Explorer
  • Nissan Qashqai
  • Polestar 3
  • Porsche 911
  • Renault Captur
  • Renault Rafale
  • Skoda Superb
Citroën ë-C3 front right driving

In our advice section, we investigate the new technologies being developed to crack down on car thieves, and if you're concerned about your own car's security, we also have the best picks for steering wheel locks in our latest product test. Meanwhile, in our used car pages, we tell you everything you need to know before buying one of the best convertibles around: the BMW 4 Series.

Our data section makes it easier than ever to find the facts and figures that really count when you're choosing your next car, while the deals pages are filled with the month's top offers from our free New Car Deals service – including savings of up to £6651. And as always, our Real MPG tests reveal the fuel economy you can expect in real-world use.

Mercedes GLE laboratory emissions testing

The new issue of What Car? magazine is in shops now, or you can save money with print and digital subscription deals at The Magazine Shop. In fact, if you subscribe now, you can get it delivered to your door and save up to 57% on the cover price of the next six issues with our special offers.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

