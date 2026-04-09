Cupra Leon long-term test: report 4
Can a plug-in hybrid hot hatch be efficient for the commute but fun on the weekends? Our Used Cars Writer is finding out...
The car Cupra Leon 1.5 e-Hybrid Shadow Edition Run by George Hill, Used Cars Writer
Why it’s here To find out whether the plug-in hybrid Cupra Leon is a fun daily driver
Needs to Deliver a good electric range for commuting, while being economical when the battery runs out of juice. An enjoyable driving experience is a must, too.
Miles covered 2157 List price £44,635 Target Price £36,595 Price as tested £45,330 Official economy 206.5mpg Test economy 55.9mpg
1 April 2026 – The look of love
I have a simple way of judging whether I truly like a car’s styling: if I catch myself turning back for one last look after parking and locking it, I know it’s a winner.
During my time with the Cupra Leon, I’ve done exactly that on more than a few occasions. Styling is always subjective, of course, but the Leon’s design was one of the main reasons I chose it. That, along with its sporty character and the promise of low running costs from the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system, made it a very appealing package.
To my eyes, the Leon has always been a sharp-looking car. The pre-facelift version, introduced in 2020, featured a prominent grille, angular headlights and a full-width LED rear light bar. It looked striking, but was visually very close to the Seat Leon it shares its underpinnings with.
The facelifted version, launched in 2024, is a more successful design in my view. Most notably, it now looks far more distinct from the Seat Leon. Up front, new LED headlights feature a triple-triangle motif that echoes the Cupra logo, complete with a neat animation when locking and unlocking the car. The grille has been repositioned lower down into the bumper, creating a cleaner central section and giving the car a look more in line with the Cupra Formentor and Cupra Terramar. The overall effect is sportier and more distinctive, especially when compared with more conservatively styled rivals such as the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Golf.
At the rear, the LED light bar now continues the triple-triangle theme and neatly incorporates the Cupra logo. Previously, this sat within a square, Seat-style badge, which made it feel like more of an afterthought than an integral design feature.
As a Shadow Edition, my car adds a few extra visual touches, including 19in matte black alloy wheels, black side skirts and a black roof spoiler. I like these details, which emphasise the car’s sporty stance.
Overall, I think the Leon looks fantastic. But if I’m going to be a bit picky, I’m not a fan of the exhaust tips. Finished in copper and blanked off with black plastic, they’re obviously fake, especially on cold mornings when the exhaust gas visually exits from under the bumper. I’d prefer either proper exhaust tips – like the quad setup on the more powerful 296bhp version – or none at all.
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