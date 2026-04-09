Cupra Leon long-term test: report 4

To my eyes, the Leon has always been a sharp-looking car. The pre-facelift version, introduced in 2020, featured a prominent grille, angular headlights and a full-width LED rear light bar. It looked striking, but was visually very close to the Seat Leon it shares its underpinnings with.

The facelifted version, launched in 2024, is a more successful design in my view. Most notably, it now looks far more distinct from the Seat Leon. Up front, new LED headlights feature a triple-triangle motif that echoes the Cupra logo, complete with a neat animation when locking and unlocking the car. The grille has been repositioned lower down into the bumper, creating a cleaner central section and giving the car a look more in line with the Cupra Formentor and Cupra Terramar. The overall effect is sportier and more distinctive, especially when compared with more conservatively styled rivals such as the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Golf.

At the rear, the LED light bar now continues the triple-triangle theme and neatly incorporates the Cupra logo. Previously, this sat within a square, Seat-style badge, which made it feel like more of an afterthought than an integral design feature.

As a Shadow Edition, my car adds a few extra visual touches, including 19in matte black alloy wheels, black side skirts and a black roof spoiler. I like these details, which emphasise the car’s sporty stance.