Cupra Leon long-term test: report 3
Can a plug-in hybrid hot hatch be efficient for the commute but fun on the weekends? Our Used Cars Writer is finding out...
The car Cupra Leon 1.5 e-Hybrid Shadow Edition Run by George Hill, Used Cars Writer
Why it’s here To find out whether the plug-in hybrid Cupra Leon is a fun daily driver
Needs to Deliver a good electric range for commuting, while being economical when the battery runs out of juice. An enjoyable driving experience is a must, too.
Miles covered 1704 List price £44,635 Target Price £36,595 Price as tested £45,330 Official economy 206.5mpg Test economy 59.6mpg
19 March 2026 – Heading for the hills
Cup Racing – that’s what the Cupra name stands for. It can be all too easy to forget that it was once the performance arm of Seat, before diverging into a standalone – and subsequently very successful – brand. Indeed, Cupra sold 41,214 cars in the UK last year, which is almost double the amount Seat sold, according to official data.
It’s this motorsport DNA that drew me to running a Cupra Leon as a company car. I was looking for a fun daily driver, but one that wouldn’t cost me the earth to run, which is why I chose the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version.
Last week, I thought it would be a good idea to put my car’s dynamic abilities to the test on some sweeping roads in the South Downs. My Leon is a hot hatch, after all.
To make the most of the experience, I pushed the big copper-branded Cupra button on the steering wheel, which allows you to flick through the Comfort, Performance and Individual driving modes. I selected Performance, which sharpens up the accelerator response, firms up the adaptive suspension, and maximises responsiveness from the engine and electric motor.
The result? A very pleasant drive. The steering has a nice, weighty feel to it, while the bucket-style seat kept me tightly in place through faster corners. The handling, for a weighty PHEV, is also decent, but the Leon is not as nimble as the petrol-powered Volkswagen Golf GTI due to the weight of its batteries. The ride is also quite firm, especially in Performance mode, where it can crash over harsh bumps. This isn’t unusual for a hot hatch, though, and the trade-off is good body control.
While the driving dynamics were, on the whole, good, the Leon didn’t get my pulse racing as much as I would have liked. This wasn’t helped by the hybrid system which, while quick, isn’t that responsive when you do put your foot down. The engine sounds coarse when the revs go above 4000rpm, too.
I will admit, my drive did leave me lusting after the more zesty 293bhp 2.0-litre petrol Leon, which is faster, smoother and more responsive. But on my daily commute, the PHEV version is proving to be a more capable companion, and it’s certainly better for my wallet, with my average fuel economy creeping up to around 60mpg so far.
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