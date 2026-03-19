Last week, I thought it would be a good idea to put my car’s dynamic abilities to the test on some sweeping roads in the South Downs. My Leon is a hot hatch, after all.

To make the most of the experience, I pushed the big copper-branded Cupra button on the steering wheel, which allows you to flick through the Comfort, Performance and Individual driving modes. I selected Performance, which sharpens up the accelerator response, firms up the adaptive suspension, and maximises responsiveness from the engine and electric motor.

The result? A very pleasant drive. The steering has a nice, weighty feel to it, while the bucket-style seat kept me tightly in place through faster corners. The handling, for a weighty PHEV, is also decent, but the Leon is not as nimble as the petrol-powered Volkswagen Golf GTI due to the weight of its batteries. The ride is also quite firm, especially in Performance mode, where it can crash over harsh bumps. This isn’t unusual for a hot hatch, though, and the trade-off is good body control.