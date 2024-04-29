New Cupra Leon: family car gets a 62-mile PHEV option and a revised exterior

On range-topping versions, the Cupra Leon is available with an adaptive suspension system, which allows you to adjust the suspension set-up depending on the road conditions you’re on. The drive modes for this include Comfort, Sport, Cupra and Individual (the latter mode is configurable so you can fine-tune the suspension set-up via the infotainment system).

Inside, the design of the interior is almost identical to the outgoing version, bar a larger 12.9in central touchscreen (up from 12.0in) with an updated infotainment system. The biggest change for that includes a new operating system, which allows for a simplified and customisable layout of the home screen and a quicker response time. The touch-sensitive sliders for the climate and volume controls are also now backlit for driving at night; this is good news, although the physical buttons and dials you get with the Civic are easier to use while driving.

Full UK specifications for the Leon are yet to be confirmed, but we can expect prices to start from around £36,000 for the hatchback, which is more than what the Corolla and Golf will cost you, but less than the Civic. An uplift of around £2000 is expected for the estate.

