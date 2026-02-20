Gallery | 10 ways the new Transporter improves upon its predecessor

If you’re after a new van, the Volkswagen Transporter will likely be one of the first names that pops into your head.

And with good reason. Volkswagen’s iconic load lugger has been reliably delivering the goods – both figuratively and literally – for more than 75 years.

So understandably, with every new Transporter, the weight of expectation increases. Luckily, this new version has an increased payload and load volume to deal with that extra weight. It also boasts some efficient new powertrains, useful tech and an impressive aftercare package. In fact, our What Car? test team liked it so much, they gave it a five-star review. So how does this latest Transporter improve upon its predecessor? Read on to find out…

Find out more about the Volkswagen Transporter