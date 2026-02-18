How the Changan Deepal S07 gets tech right

The graphics are crisp and the information is rationed with a light touch, so the HUD enhances your awareness instead of competing for it. Because it draws data from the assistance systems as well as the sat-nav, it becomes a quiet co-pilot – confirming what you’re already sensing and letting you drive with more confidence and less effort.

A 15.6in touchscreen that tilts towards you

Big central screens are everywhere; but few share this party trick. The Deepal S07’s 15.6in display can automatically tilt towards the driver or passenger, depending on who is sitting in the car – or you can even set the angle manually at the touch of a button. It sounds simple, but it solves mundane annoyances in one hit. When the screen is canted your way, you can pick an album or pinch-zoom a map with minimal reach. Set it to neutral and your co-pilot can lend a hand without pulling a muscle.

The interface is quick and tidy, with clear iconography and a home screen that keeps everyday functions close by. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are built in, so your apps and podcasts appear without the need for an annoying cable. Scenario modes go further, bundling preferences for ambient lighting, driver-assist behaviour and display layout so the car feels “set up” as you pull away, whether you’re heading for the school run or a late-night airport dash.