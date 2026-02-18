How the Changan Deepal S07 gets tech right
Fed up of having to tick boxes and pay extra for the tech you want? Changan’s electric family car takes a different approach, with a staggering amount of tech as standard...
There’s no shortage of electric cars promising cutting-edge features, but few strike the balance between wow factor and day-to-day usefulness as neatly as the Changan Deepal S07. This is tech with a purpose. From an augmented-reality head-up display that makes navigation second nature, to an ingenious tilting touchscreen that adapts to your preferences, the Deepal S07’s gadgets have been designed to make every mile easier, calmer and more enjoyable.
That approach reflects the brand behind it. Changan might be a new name to many UK buyers, but it brings decades of experience, a UK R&D presence and a design studio in Turin, Italy. Here’s a deep dive into the tech that could see the Deepal S07 rise up your family car shopping list.
Tech that serves the driver
Settle in for a drive and you’ll notice how quickly the cabin fades into the background, in a good way. The layout is clean, there are just a few physical controls where you want them, and the most important information lands where your eyes naturally rest. The star is the augmented-reality head-up display (HUD). Instead of needing to glance down, speed limits, navigation prompts and driver-assist status appear to float ahead of the bonnet. You stay keyed into the road while still getting the driving cues you need. In town it takes the sting out of dense traffic; on unfamiliar routes it makes following directions feel instinctive rather than instructional.
The graphics are crisp and the information is rationed with a light touch, so the HUD enhances your awareness instead of competing for it. Because it draws data from the assistance systems as well as the sat-nav, it becomes a quiet co-pilot – confirming what you’re already sensing and letting you drive with more confidence and less effort.
A 15.6in touchscreen that tilts towards you
Big central screens are everywhere; but few share this party trick. The Deepal S07’s 15.6in display can automatically tilt towards the driver or passenger, depending on who is sitting in the car – or you can even set the angle manually at the touch of a button. It sounds simple, but it solves mundane annoyances in one hit. When the screen is canted your way, you can pick an album or pinch-zoom a map with minimal reach. Set it to neutral and your co-pilot can lend a hand without pulling a muscle.
The interface is quick and tidy, with clear iconography and a home screen that keeps everyday functions close by. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are built in, so your apps and podcasts appear without the need for an annoying cable. Scenario modes go further, bundling preferences for ambient lighting, driver-assist behaviour and display layout so the car feels “set up” as you pull away, whether you’re heading for the school run or a late-night airport dash.
Parking sensors tell you something’s nearby; the Deepal S07 shows you exactly what – and where. Its 360-degree camera system stitches multiple wide-angle feeds into an ultra-clear view around the car, with a transparent-chassis perspective that helps you to visualise hazards hidden low down. Threading into a tight parking bay, easing along a multi-storey ramp or edging past a sneaky bollard becomes second nature. With low latency, high resolution, and guidance lines that bend with your steering inputs, your brain can predict precisely how the car will move into spaces and through gaps. Reversing out of tight spots is calmer too, with the system warning you of cyclists or pedestrians approaching from awkward angles before you commit.
Assistance tech works best when you hardly notice it. In the Deepal S07, adaptive cruise control, lane-centering and traffic-jam support have been tuned for human-like inputs. On a long motorway stint the car modulates speed smoothly, keeps gaps steady and helps you track neatly between the white lines without the see-sawing some cars suffer. In stop-start city traffic it’s equally adept, taking the edge off the grind while you keep a watchful eye on the world outside.
Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and intelligent speed assist are on hand, each calibrated to keep you informed without filling the cabin with chimes. The benefit is cumulative: the Deepal S07 helps with the grunt work so you can focus on the judgement calls that make driving satisfying.
Little touches that make a big difference
Live with any car and it’s the small wins that you often remember. The Deepal S07 is full of them. There’s a 40-watt wireless phone charger that can keep a handset topped up even when you’re running navigation and streaming music. Push-buttons open the doors from inside, allowing the exterior handles to sit flush for better aerodynamics and a cleaner profile. Rear passengers get their own touchscreen interface that can not only adjust the air-conditioning, but also reposition the front passenger seat and control the roof blind. Speaking of which, the panoramic glass roof brightens grey mornings and turns late-night runs into a chance for passengers to spot shooting stars or satellites.
Audio quality is about tuning as much as hardware. With 14 speakers to play with, the Deepal S07’s engineers have crafted a sound that’s wide and clean, with crisp treble, rich midrange and bass that fills the car. Spoken-word podcasts stay intelligible at low volumes, while your favourite tracks will have you drumming your fingers against the steering wheel. Because the Deepal S07 is whisper-quiet at speed, you hear the music rather than the car, with the added clarity of a speaker in the driver’s headrest.
Back to more practical concerns, and the cupholders grip anything from a flat white to a chunky reusable bottle without letting them rattle around. The centre bin swallows the everyday clutter we all carry, and the door pockets are shaped for larger items like tablets and maps to slot in easily. USB-C ports front and rear, and back-lit charging mats that show exactly where to drop a phone after dark, round out the sense that someone has sweated the details.
Seamless connectivity, fewer faffs
The companion app ties everything together. From your smartphone you can check the Deepal S07’s battery status, pre-condition the cabin on frosty mornings and send a destination to the car so it’s ready to navigate when you are. The Bluetooth key function means you can leave a traditional key fob at home: walk up with your handset and the Deepal S07 welcomes you, unlocks and loads your preferences. Need to lend the car to someone? Share access digitally for a set period, complete with any limits you’d like to apply.
Because the core systems play nicely with your smartphone, there’s no duplication. Your calendar and contacts appear when you want them and stay hidden when you don’t. Natural-language voice control lets you set a temperature or find a nearby charger without memorising commands. The overall effect is fewer faffs, fewer distractions and more attention on the road ahead.
One well-equipped trim, no spreadsheet required
Some rivals ask you to wade through trim levels and option packs to get the features you actually want. The Deepal S07 takes a simpler route with a single, generous specification. The headline tech – AR head-up display, tilting 15.6in screen with wireless phone mirroring, 360-degree cameras, the comprehensive assistance suite, 14-speaker audio, 40-watt wireless charger and panoramic glass roof – comes as standard. Your car feels complete from day one, and there’s no worrying that ticking a few extra boxes will nudge up the monthly payment.
A new badge naturally prompts questions. Changan’s scale and European footprint should help allay any fears. A UK R&D presence means local roads and expectations have shaped how the Deepal S07 behaves and how its features are tuned, while Changan’s design centre based in Turin, Italy ensures the aesthetic clarity and ergonomic nous we often associate with European brands is present and correct. Add decades of engineering experience and the sheer number of vehicles Changan has already put on the road, and you have a manufacturer equipped to deliver a reliable electric family car, and provide you with ongoing support.