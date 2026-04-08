New Kia PV7 to arrive next year as Ford E-Transit Custom rival

On sale 2027 Price from £40,000 (est)

South Korea is known for lots of things: K-pop, technology, fried chicken – but electric vans aren't traditionally one of them. However, that could all change with the arrival of the Kia PV7 large van, which will join the fantastic PV5 Cargo in the brand’s commercial lineup next year.

The PV7 will be an all-electric medium van, arriving to rival the likes of the Ford E-Transit Custom and possibly larger vans like the Ford E-Transit and Renault Master E-Tech. Like the PV5, it will be front-wheel-drive, and will have a tight turning circle for greater manoeuvrability in tight spaces. There will also be a four-wheel-drive variant.