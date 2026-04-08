New Kia PV7 to arrive next year as Ford E-Transit Custom rival
The Kia PV7 will follow in the footsteps of our Van of the Year, the Kia PV5, when it arrives next year...
On sale 2027 Price from £40,000 (est)
South Korea is known for lots of things: K-pop, technology, fried chicken – but electric vans aren't traditionally one of them. However, that could all change with the arrival of the Kia PV7 large van, which will join the fantastic PV5 Cargo in the brand’s commercial lineup next year.
The PV7 will be an all-electric medium van, arriving to rival the likes of the Ford E-Transit Custom and possibly larger vans like the Ford E-Transit and Renault Master E-Tech. Like the PV5, it will be front-wheel-drive, and will have a tight turning circle for greater manoeuvrability in tight spaces. There will also be a four-wheel-drive variant.
No technical specifications have been revealed yet, but the PV7 will be based on Kia’s PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) scalable underpinnings, like its smaller PV5 sibling. For reference, the PV5 Cargo comes with either a 51.5kWh (usable capacity) or 71.2kWh battery, with a maximum official range of 258 miles. The E-Transit Custom can manage around 230 miles.
The PV7 is still yet to be fully unveiled, so most details are still under wraps, but according to Kia, it will be more practical than any version of the PV5, which gets 4.4 cubic metres of space. The Ford E-Transit Custom in L1 H1 form will be slightly smaller than the PV7, and has 5.8 cubic metres of space, with a payload of 1062kg.
Each of Kia’s PBV vehicles will feature a rail system designed to help load items between the vans, and reduce strain on human workers. The vans will also be able to power devices using vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, meaning your van could charge your tools as you drive to your next job.
The PV7 will be fully unveiled later this year, and will arrive in 2027. Prices are a long way from being revealed, but if they’re in line with the E-Transit Custom, the PV7 could start at around £40,000.
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