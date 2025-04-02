New Omoda 9: flagship hybrid SUV gets 700 miles of range for £45,000
On sale June | Price from £44,990
You might not have heard the name Omoda before, but it’s a brand that’s certainly trying to put its name on the map in the UK. And with the launch of its new flagship Omoda 9 plug-in hybrid SUV, it might be able to do that.
The 9 will be powered by what Omoda bolding calls a ‘Super Hybrid System’ (or SHS), combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 34.46kWh battery. That battery powers two electric motors on the front and rear for all-wheel drive. And it promises some pretty big figures, with a combined output of 443bhp.
That’s marginally less punchy than a range-topping Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid, but brawnier than a Lexus RX. The Omoda 9’s 4.9sec 0-62mph sprint is positively sporty, too.
The Omoda 9’s setup is good for an official combined range of over 700 miles, 93 of which are electric-only. That’s significantly more than the electric-only range of 49 miles offered by the XC60 PHEVs, and the 76 miles offered by the Range Rover Sport. Indeed it puts it in the A-list of the longest-range plug-in hybrid cars.
You’ll be able to choose from six driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, Mud, Snow and Off-Road, which make the 9’s capabilities sound particularly promising.
Outside, it gets some sleek styling with LED daytime running lights. It looks relatively sporty, too, with a slightly sloping roofline.
Inside, it’s equipped with a two-in-one 24.6in infotainment and driver display screen, as well as ambient lighting and wireless phone charging. The front seats have integrated speakers from its Sony surround sound system, so you should be able to listen to whatever you want without bothering those in the rear seats.
All seats are heated and ventilated as standard, and are able to be electrically adjusted, so even the tallest of rear passengers should be able to get comfortable.
The 9 also comes with some nifty safety features, including a 540-degree transparent-view camera system and automatic parking assist.
The Omoda 9 is due to arrive in June, and will be priced from £44,990. That’s a lot less than what you’d pay for an XC60 PHEV and an RX PHEV.
