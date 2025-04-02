New Omoda 9: flagship hybrid SUV gets 700 miles of range for £45,000

On sale June | Price from £44,990

You might not have heard the name Omoda before, but it’s a brand that’s certainly trying to put its name on the map in the UK. And with the launch of its new flagship Omoda 9 plug-in hybrid SUV, it might be able to do that.

The 9 will be powered by what Omoda bolding calls a ‘Super Hybrid System’ (or SHS), combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 34.46kWh battery. That battery powers two electric motors on the front and rear for all-wheel drive. And it promises some pretty big figures, with a combined output of 443bhp.