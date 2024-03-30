The longest-range plug-in hybrids
Like the idea of a plug-in hybrid car, but want to spend as much time as possible on electric power? Here are the top 10 models with the longest electric ranges...
If you need a car to help minimise your fuel costs, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) can make a lot of sense. That’s because they essentially offer the best of both worlds; combining a combustion engine with an electric motor and a battery to give you the option of running on electric power for short journeys, and the engine on longer ones.
So, if you regularly cover a 30-mile round trip to work or to drop your kids off at school, for example, a PHEV could be the ideal choice for you. A PHEV can also be a good option if you're a company car driver, because their often low official CO2 emissions result in low benefit-in-kind (BIK) ratings.
So, which plug-in hybrids have the longest electric-only ranges? Here, we name the top 10 cars, and reveal how much you can save on each with our Target Price deal and free New Car Deals service. In each case, we've used the official WLTP electric-only ranges of each model, although we have also revealed real-world range figures where appropriate.
If you want to know which car has the longest official electric-only range, that would be the Range Rover Sport P460e and Mercedes GLC 300e – both cars have identical official range figures. However, if neither of those cars are to your taste, there are plenty of other cars on this list that aren't too far behind them.
Our pick: 3.0 D300 Dynamic SE 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Offers lots of Range Rover qualities for a lower price
- Incredible ability off-road
- Fantastic range on the PHEV model
Weaknesses
- Cheaper than a Range Rover, but still very expensive
- Rivals are sharper to drive
- Land Rover’s reliability record is a concern
Version P460e Dynamic SE | List price £92,980 | Target Price £90,425 | Electric-only range 75 miles
The silence offered by electric motor in the Range Rover Sport P460e makes it one of the most refined plug-in hybrids out there. Not only that, but the enormous official electric-only range of 75 miles means you can maximise the serenity more than you can in the BMW X5 xDrive50e, which can manage 62 miles.
Having said that, a range of around 50 miles is more likely in the real world, although that's still longer than what you get officially in the Lexus RX 450h+ (43 miles). When the 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine does eventually kick in, it's incredibly quiet and smooth, and you'll hardly even notice it.
Of course, being a Range Rover, the interior is as beautiful to look at as it is to touch, while the seats are comfortable and supportive. You also feel slightly more hunkered down in the Sport compared with its bigger Range Rover brother, thanks to the raised centre console.
Read our in-depth Range Rover Sport review
Our pick: GLC 220d 4Matic AMG Line 5dr 9G-Tronic
Strengths
- Well equipped
- Plug-in hybrid has impressive electric range
- Spacious interior
Weaknesses
- Slightly firmer ride than rivals
- Stylish interior doesn't feel the most sturdy
- Petrol engines need working hard
Version GLC 300e AMG Line | List price £63,210 | Target Price £61,210 | Electric-only range 75 miles
All versions of the latest GLC offer a comfortable ride and an interior that's filled with tech, but the GLC 300e also gives you one of the longest official ranges of any plug-in hybrid. At 75 miles, its range is almost double that of its closest competitor, the Lexus NX 450h+.
Having tested those two cars back-to-back in the real-world, we found the GLC managed a healthy 57 miles before running out of charge in our real world test. The NX, by comparison, managed 30 miles in the same conditions (versus 43 miles officially).
Performance is respectable in the GLC 300e, with 0-62mph taking 6.4sec. However, the petrol engine is rather grumbly when it fires up, and you do feel the extra weight of the battery in the corners compared with non-PHEV versions.
Read our in-depth Mercedes GLC review
Our pick: 3.0 D300 SE 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Fabulous driving position
- Fantastic off-road ability
- Useful seven-seat versatility
Weaknesses
- Very expensive
- Reliability is a concern
- More physical controls for the infotainment would be preferable
Version P460e SE | List price £115,585 | Target Price £115,585 | Electric-only range 74 miles
The Range Rover takes luxury to the next level, with its commanding driving position, effortless performance and super-soft ride making it the ultimate long-distance cruiser.
Like the Range Rover Sport, the P460e plug-in hybrid version is a great option if you want to do big miles on electric-only power, with it only travelling one less mile officially between charges than its sibling. Despite that, it can still travel much farther than the Bentley Bentayga PHEV (28 miles).
Where the Range Rover wins back some points compared with the Sport is with the long-wheelbase version, because it's available with seven seats (the Sport isn't). So, if you want a seven-seater PHEV that does big miles on electricity, then the Range Rover is a great option. You will have to exchange a big sum of cash for it, though.
Read our in-depth Range Rover review
Strengths
- Plug-in hybrid has an impressive ride
- Fuel economy and emissions compare well with rivals
- C300e has a very low company car tax rate
Weaknesses
- Disappointing interior quality
- Not as much fun to drive as a BMW 3 Series
- Some road noise
Version C300e AMG Line Premium | List price £55,025 | Target Price £53,025 | Electric-only range 66 miles
The Mercedes C-Class C300e has the longest official electric-only range of any PHEV executive car, with a figure that's significantly longer than that of its closest rival, the BMW 3 Series 33oe (37 miles).
However, it's not just the electric range that appeals, because the C-Class is one of the more comfortable executive cars. That's helped by the fact that the C300e gets rear air suspension as standard (to help cope with the extra weight of the battery), which does a good job of keeping the car level over bumpy roads. It's a similar story with non-PHEV versions, which are also very comfortable.
Even though the interior quality isn't as good as what you'll find in the 3 Series, the design is slick and the infotainment system is relatively easy to use. It's just a shame there are minimal physical controls for operating certain functions, such as the climate controls.
Read our in-depth Mercedes C-Class review
Strengths
- Spacious and sumptuous interior
- Impressive infotainment system
- PHEV's class-leading electric range
Weaknesses
- No air suspension or rear-wheel steering in UK
- E200 is not particularly sprightly
- Boot space in PHEV is compromised
Version E300e AMG Line Premium | List price £70,900 | Target Price £70,900 | Electric-only range 65 miles
It may be an expensive option, but the Mercedes E-Class E300e is a brilliant PHEV executive car. That's helped by the fact that it's well appointed and spacious inside, which makes it a great option for carrying passengers.
The hybrid system itself is also very impressive. It has a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that generates a combined output of 328bhp (making it the quickest E-Class available), while the 25.4kWh (usable) battery delivers an official range of 65 miles. While this is big battery pays dividends when it comes to range, the downside is that it eats into boot space, with only 370 litres of capacity as opposed to 540 litres with the mild hybrid models.
Read our in-depth Mercedes E-Class review
Our pick: C220d AMG Line 5dr 9G-Tronic
Strengths
- Adaptive suspension has impressive ride
- Fuel economy and emissions compare well with rivals
- Plug-in hybrid will have a low BIK tax rate
Weaknesses
- So-so interior quality
- Not as much fun to drive as a 3 Series Touring
- There are more practical estates around
Version C300e AMG Line Premium Plus | List price £60,585 | Target Price £60,585 | Electric-only range 64 miles
The Mercedes C-Class Estate C300e has the longest official electric-only range of any PHEV estate car. This is partly thanks to its large 25.4kWh (usable) battery, which it shares with the saloon. As a result, it can travel farther than the Mercedes E-Class Estate E300e, BMW 330e Touring and Audi A6 Avant TFSIe.
While the AMG Line Premium Plus trim is pricey (it's the only trim level available with the C300e), it does give you all the kit you could ever need, including three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester sound system and a head-up display. The interior is smart to look at and filled with the latest tech, too.
Read our in-depth Mercedes C-Class Estate review
Our pick: E300e AMG Line Advanced 5dr 9G-Tronic
Strengths
- Base car is well equipped
- E300e makes for a compelling company car
Weaknesses
- Not cheap
Version E300e AMG Line Premium | List price £73,150 | Target Price £73,150 | Electric-only range 63 miles
The Mercedes E-Class Estate E300e shares its hybrid system with the E-Class saloon, and as a result it has an equally long electric-only range, making it a brilliant option if you want a company car with a big boot. That said, the location of the battery beneath the boot floor means the loading area is higher than on non-PHEV versions, cutting capacity to 460 litres. However, this is similar to rivals.
Perhaps the best thing about the E300e, though, is the ride. Like all the regular versions, it comes with air suspension on the rear axle, helping keep the back end well controlled over bumps – even when you’re carrying a boot full of luggage. The ride at high speeds is also very good, where the big Mercedes is more at home than both the BMW 5 Series Touring and Audi A6 Avant.
Read our in-depth Mercedes E-Class Estate review
Strengths
- Fantastic plug-in hybrid version
- Ride is mostly very comfortable
- Loads of space, especially in the rear of long-wheelbase models
Weaknesses
- Overly reliant on fiddly touch-sensitive controls
- Entry-level diesel isn't as smooth as it should be
- Mercedes's reliability record isn't the best
Version S580e L AMG Line Premium | List price £113,575 | Target Price £113,575 | Electric-only range 63 miles
The Mercedes S-Class S580e is one of the most impressive plug-in hybrids on sale, with a substantial electric-only range, acres of rear seat space and hushed driving manners.
And when push comes to shove, it's hardly a slouch; the S580e combines a 3.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 28.6kWh battery for a combined output of 503bhp. With a 0-62mph time of just 5.2 seconds, it's properly quick, although the acceleration isn’t as sprightly in electric mode. That said, there's plenty of oomph for rush-hour traffic and reaching motorway speeds.
Speaking of motorways, the S-Class's ride is exemplary at high speeds, and the air suspension irons out dips and crests exceptionally well. Add in the fact that the long-wheelbase version is roomier and more comfortable in the back than the Audi A8, and this is one of the best cars to drive or be driven in.
Read our in-depth Mercedes S-Class review
Our pick: 530e M Sport 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Agile handling
- Beautifully finished interior
- Class-leading infotainment
Weaknesses
- Gearbox can be jerky
- You’ll want to add some options
- Electric rivals cost less in BIK tax
Version 530e M Sport | List price £59,455 | Target Price £56,674 | Electric-only range 63 miles
The executive car class is awash with plug-in hybrids, and the BMW 530e has one of the longest electric-only ranges of the lot. It uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor to provide smooth and efficient progress, while the 19.4kWh (usable) battery delivers an official range of 63 miles. That's more than the Audi A6 TFSIe (34 miles), but less than the Mercedes E-Class E300e (65 miles).
If you want more power, there's also the 550e version. It gets a 3.0-litre petrol engine and a boost in performance (0-62mph takes 4.3sec as opposed to 6.3sec), but it can't travel quite as far as the 530e on electric-only power (55 miles). It's worth noting that whichever version of the PHEV you go for, the fully electric BMW i5 will cost less to run as a company car.
Read our in-depth BMW 5 Series review
BMW X5
Our pick: xDrive50e M Sport 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Fantastic plug-in hybrid version
- Great to drive
- Classy, well-designed interior
Weaknesses
- Wide standard tyres generate road noise at speed
- Third row of seats costs extra
- There are more spacious and practical rivals
Version xDrive50e M Sport | List price £80,835 | Target Price £77,038 | Electric-only range 62 miles
Few SUVs are as well rounded as the BMW X5, especially in xDrive50e form. It can officially travel up to 62 miles on electric-only power, which is more than the 46 miles offered by the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid. Despite that, it's less than the 75 miles the Range Rover Sport P460e can travel officially.
Elsewhere, the X5 is a brilliant SUV to drive, with tidy handling and a plush ride – even with this heavy PHEV version. Inside, a 12.3in infotainment system dominates the dashboard, although the infotainment system within is relatively easy to use. It also comes with a rotary control dial, which makes it very easy to use while driving.
Read our in-depth BMW X5 review
