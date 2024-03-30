The longest-range plug-in hybrids

If you need a car to help minimise your fuel costs, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) can make a lot of sense. That’s because they essentially offer the best of both worlds; combining a combustion engine with an electric motor and a battery to give you the option of running on electric power for short journeys, and the engine on longer ones.

So, if you regularly cover a 30-mile round trip to work or to drop your kids off at school, for example, a PHEV could be the ideal choice for you. A PHEV can also be a good option if you're a company car driver, because their often low official CO2 emissions result in low benefit-in-kind (BIK) ratings.

So, which plug-in hybrids have the longest electric-only ranges? Here, we name the top 10 cars, and reveal how much you can save on each with our Target Price deal and free New Car Deals service. In each case, we've used the official WLTP electric-only ranges of each model, although we have also revealed real-world range figures where appropriate.