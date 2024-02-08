Range Rover Evoque long-term test: Report 2

Needs to be fuel efficient in town and on the road alike, and as indulgent as it is practical

Why it’s here To find out whether this plug-in hybrid SUV really is at home in town as it is in the countryside, and whether nearly-new is the way to buy one

Mileage 3589 List price new (2023) £55,560 Price new with options £57,795 Value now £35,180 Official economy 189.4mpg Test economy 39.1mpg Options fitted Nolita Grey metallic paint (£705), Privacy glass (£450), Wireless device charging (£300)

8 February 2024 – Holding back the years

I’m not one for trading my iPhone in for the latest version as soon as it becomes available; as far as I’m concerned, my trusty blower does the job as well as I could ask. My used Range Rover Evoque, too, has now been replaced by a facelifted version, so should I have held out for the cutting edge?

Well, I’m not so sure. From where I’m sitting, the pre-facelift Evoque does very little to draw your eyes to its wrinkles. I’ve been inspecting the interior closely for areas of complacency, to no avail; they’re either soft and appealing to the touch (most areas in your eyeline or where your fingers frequently roam) or convincingly metallic (the surround to the gear selector and the grilles over the stereo’s tweeters). Only in out-of-the-way places, like down the sides of the seats, are things more utilitarian, if still perfectly usable.