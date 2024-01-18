Used Range Rover Evoque long-term test: Report 1

As a premium small SUV, the Evoque (I'm hoping) will be pampering enough to soothe me when hard work is on the agenda, as well as helping me to chill out when the weekend rolls around. And while the Evoque has just been treated to a facelift, I figured that opting for a slightly older machine would be a very sensible way to go; pre-owned examples can be snapped up with tempting discounts if you use the What Car? used car buying service . And mine – save for its mileage, number plate and a few styling details – could easily pass as a brand new car.

I've gone for an Evoque R-Dynamic HSE P300e whose original owner chose exactly the same optional extras as I'd have gone for myself. Firstly, the colour. Nolita Grey (a £705 option when new) is no longer available on the Evoque, and I think that's a pity. It manages to look modern at the same time as acknowledging classic Land Rover models, and I reckon it gives the Evoque a bit of a country-set feel. That, incidentally, is matched by the interior trim; the tweedish Kvadrat fabric on the upper seatbacks, arm rests and door panels (contrasting with the suede-like Dinamica material elsewhere) has a real touch of the country squire's sports jacket about it.

I'm also glad the original owner opted for the wireless device charger with phone signal booster (£300); it keeps my phone topped up on the move without the need to plug it in, and they way it uses the car's external antenna increases the likelihood that I'll get decent reception when photoshoots take me to remote locations. Finally, there's privacy glass (a £45o touch), which provides a certain amount of reassurance when I have to leave valuable photographic equipment in the car by concealing it from prying eyes.