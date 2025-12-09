Refreshed Vauxhall Astra to offer longer electric range

On Sale Spring 2026 Price from £27,000 (est)

We all yearn for self-identity. Not for any reason so shallow as to stand out from the crowd, but to be true to ourselves and to be seen as confidently doing so. The Vauxhall Astra can relate. For generations (eight of them thus far) it has stood as a solid family car choice, if one that has struggled to assert itself against strong rivals, such as the Seat Leon, Skoda Octavia and – especially – the Volkswagen Golf.

Time, then, to pull itself into the limelight with a defining new look. One, in fact, that promises to make the Astra (and Vauxhall Astra Electric) more recognisable than ever before. Especially at night. That’s when the most notable change will be easiest to spot, with a new “compass” light signature that crosses the full width of the car, punctuated by an illuminated vertical strip that runs onto the bonnet and below the grille. At the centre of the compass is a light-up Vauxhall badge that – as with the Vauxhall Grandland SUV – only goes dark when the car is parked and locked.