Tow Car Awards 2024: How we decided the winners

Pulling an extra tonne – or even two – asks difficult questions of a car’s engine, gearbox, brakes and handling. So, the top choices for everyday use aren’t necessarily the ones that stack up best if you want to tow a caravan, horsebox, or boat trailer.

That's why we've been running the annual What Car? Tow Car Awards in partnership with the Camping and Caravanning Club since 2007. Every year we bring together a selection of new models and pit them against our reigning champions at the Horiba-MIRA test track so we can name the best tow cars on sale.

We divide the cars into four classes, based on kerb weight, to make it easy to quickly find one that’s suitable for whatever you need to tow. And for the fourth year in a row, our technical partner is Adria, which provided a fleet of caravans of various sizes and weights to use during our tests.