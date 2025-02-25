Toyota poised to unveil sleek new VW ID 7 rival

Like buses, you wait ages for an electric Toyota, then six come at once – with a production version of the Sport Crossover concept following the bZ4X and new Urban Cruiser, and three more are to come by the end of 2026.

A teaser video shows the new, as-yet unnamed car will be largely unchanged from the silver Sport Crossover concept (pictured above) which was shown at the Shanghai motor show in 2023. The production model will be the largest model in Toyota’s electric car range so far, counting the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Volkswagen ID 7 among its key rivals.