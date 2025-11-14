Toyota RAV4 long-term test: report 5

The kids were also happy, because they could keep their devices topped up using the pair of USB-C charging ports in the back of the centre console. And since the RAV4’s centre seat also folds down to become an armrest with two additional cup holders – something you only get on GR Sport models – they’ve got somewhere to put their drinks bottles too. It's clearly a comfortable place to be, since both kids have no trouble in falling asleep in the car.

Leaving Stoke-on-Trent for the return leg in the evening, the weather had turned very autumnal, with rain and wind lashing the car on the motorway. I was grateful for the RAV4’s head-up display, which is both bright and puts the most useful information right into my eyeline, meaning I didn’t have to take my eyes off the road. I was also grateful for the RAV4’s standard-fit LED headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Now call me pedantic if you like, but while I like that the RAV4’s heated seats are controlled with a physical switch rather than via the touchscreen, I do wish they had more than two settings. The low offering feels barely warm enough to register, while the higher setting is uncomfortably hot – in most rivals, there’s a third middle-ground option which I find myself missing in the Toyota. At least the one-option heated steering wheel is a good temperature, and we made use of it on the long drive back to London.

The RAV4 handled the journey with ease, keeping us comfortable and returning decent fuel economy to boot, despite spending much of the time on petrol rather than electric power. It’s not quite Nanny, but our Toyota feels like an extra member of the family.