Needs to Be both practical and comfortable for family trips, cosseting on the motorway and unflinchingly reliable

Why it’s here To show that you don’t have to buy new to enjoy big-car luxury

Mileage on arrival 12,087 Mileage now 13,282 List price when new £82,925 Value on arrival £65,900 Official economy 33.4mpg Test economy 29.2mpg

11 December 2025 – Pleasing the masses

It’s rare that you’ll find something in life that you can't fault, but in my used Land Rover Discovery, the infotainment system is suiting me down to the ground.

Not only is it graphically impressive, but it's packed with features and easy to navigate. This means I haven't felt the need to bypass Land Rover's native software using the wireless Apple CarPlay, although on those occasions where I want to stay in touch with my family on WhatsApp, I have both that and Android Auto at my fingertips

I also love the Discovery’s physical controls. For example, in many modern SUVs you need to delve into the touchscreen to operate the climate control or activate the heated seat. But in the Discovery, this is all done through a single dial. You turn it to adjust the temperature, pull it to set the fan speed and push it to activate the seat heating or cooling. It’s so much easier than prodding a screen, and means I don’t need to take my eyes off the road. Plus, there are handy shortcut buttons for the heated windscreen and seat adjustments between the two front dials.