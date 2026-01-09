Used Land Rover Discovery long-term test: report 2
Our deputy editor thinks that by choosing a used company car, he can live the high life on a budget – over the new few months, we'll see if that's the case...
The car Land Rover Discovery D350 35th Edition Run by Darren Moss, deputy editor
Why it’s here To show that you don’t have to buy new to enjoy big-car luxury
Needs to Be both practical and comfortable for family trips, cosseting on the motorway and unflinchingly reliable
Mileage on arrival 12,087 Mileage now 13,282 List price when new £82,925 Value on arrival £65,900 Official economy 33.4mpg Test economy 29.2mpg
11 December 2025 – Pleasing the masses
It’s rare that you’ll find something in life that you can't fault, but in my used Land Rover Discovery, the infotainment system is suiting me down to the ground.
Not only is it graphically impressive, but it's packed with features and easy to navigate. This means I haven't felt the need to bypass Land Rover's native software using the wireless Apple CarPlay, although on those occasions where I want to stay in touch with my family on WhatsApp, I have both that and Android Auto at my fingertips
I also love the Discovery’s physical controls. For example, in many modern SUVs you need to delve into the touchscreen to operate the climate control or activate the heated seat. But in the Discovery, this is all done through a single dial. You turn it to adjust the temperature, pull it to set the fan speed and push it to activate the seat heating or cooling. It’s so much easier than prodding a screen, and means I don’t need to take my eyes off the road. Plus, there are handy shortcut buttons for the heated windscreen and seat adjustments between the two front dials.
The Discovery’s digital instruments aren’t quite as configurable as those you’d find in an Audi Q7 or BMW X5, but they nonetheless offer lots of information which can be presented in different ways. There’s a view which puts the map front and centre, a view which puts the biggest focus on your music, and traditional one and two-dial views. It’s the former which I tend to stick with, with the left-hand side of the screen given over to my media information, and the right to the sat-nav map.
When we’re out on family trips, the youngest child invariably wants to act as in-car DJ, so my experience of the 700-watt Meridian sound system has mostly been limited to whatever is in the TikTok charts that week, but I can report that it offers a clear sound with plenty of bass, if that’s your bag. It’s not typically mine, but in the pursuit of an easy life, I’m happy to bop along to the beat.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more on our used Land Rover Discovery long-termer >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Land Rover Discovery? If so, check out our latest used car deals.