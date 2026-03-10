Needs to Be both practical and comfortable for family trips, cosseting on the motorway and unflinchingly reliable

Why it’s here To show that you don’t have to buy new to enjoy big-car luxury

Mileage on arrival 13,325 Mileage now 15,211 List price when new £82,925 Value on arrival £65,900 Official economy 33.4mpg Test economy 31.2mpg

28 February 2026 – Of running and resin

A record number of people applied to take part in this year’s London Marathon, which goes to show that whether as athletes or amateurs, more of us are taking up running. I’ve been jogging regularly since late last year, and recently decided to vary my route by taking my used Land Rover Discovery to a local park.

My thinking for using the Discovery was two-fold. First, I could use its split tailgate as a temporary seat while I changed into my running trainers – and then out of them at the end, if the British weather happened to have turned the route to mud – but also that I could use the fridge under the central armrest to keep my post-run drink cool.