Used Land Rover Discovery long-term test

Elsewhere, the original owner also went for a full-size spare wheel, 20-way electrically adjustable seats and a tracker. And considering that Land Rover was the third most commonly-stolen car brand in 2024, that brings real peace of mind.

I went for the sole engine choice which you can get on the Discovery, a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel unit badged as D350. It should be pretty punchy, with an official 0-62mph time of 5.9sec, which is about in the same league as diesel-engined versions of the rival Audi Q7 and BMW X7. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox which should help to make the most of that power. But while this engine is powerful, it’s not especially economical, with official fuel economy of 33.4mpg, and my real-world economy hovering at around the 30mpg mark so far. Coming to the Discovery from the hybrid-engined Toyota RAV4 I ran previously, the increased running costs has been a bit of a shock.

The kids, not footing the diesel bill, think we’ve won the lottery. They’ve never had so much space to stretch out from the comfort of their child car seats, and are enjoying just how high up the Discovery places them. It’s something I love as the driver, too, because I can see over most other cars. Unsurprisingly, the commanding driving position reminds me of the full-size Range Rover I ran in 2023.

In my early journeys, I’ve been impressed with how well the Discovery smoothes out lumps and bumps, thanks to its standard-fit air suspension. That’s particularly the case on faster roads, and has helped to make our regular trips from London up to Stoke-on-Trent a breeze. And while the Discovery is undoubtedly a big and heavy car, threading it along city streets is made easier by accurate steering which, to my hands, is well weighted.