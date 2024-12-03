Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric long-term test

The Astra Electric ’s interior is identical to that of a petrol Astra, and that’s a good thing because it’s practical and feels like it’s been designed to cater for long-distance drivers. There are two good-sized cupholders and plenty of useful storage compartments in the centre console, including two lidded sections where you can hide valuables if you want to leave them in the car.

Above this there are two rows of physical buttons to control the air-con, heated seats, screen demisting and heated seats and steering wheel. It actually has more buttons than the Skoda Octavia Estate and the Peugeot e-308, with which it shares its underpinnings.

While these are a boon because I hardly have to delve into the touchscreen while on the move, they aren’t always as responsive as I’d like them to be, and it can take two or three prods to do things like alter the heat level on the driver’s seat. It’s a similar story when you need to use the touchscreen, which can be fairly slow to respond.

The only big disappointment with the Astra so far is its range. Most of my work miles are done on motorways and I’m regularly getting just over half of the mileage I should. My 90-mile daily commute uses up 164 miles of range, and one recent 140-mile round trip used up 242 miles, leaving me rather anxious with just 14 miles left when I got home.