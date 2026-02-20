As a bonus, it's intelligent enough to realise that you don't need to do much in the way of steering when you're on a long, straight stretch of road, so doesn't shout at me here to "keep both hands on the wheel" like many systems do. That was an annoying trait of the MG HS I ran previously – so much so that deactivating the annoying driver assist systems was part of my pre-flight checklist.

More praise goes to the Grandland's head-up display, which is superb. For starters, it's the proper kind that projects info in such a way as it appears a little way ahead of the car – precisely where you want it when you're focused on the road ahead. Secondly, it serves up decent navigational detail, including where I am in relation to nearby roads. And thirdly, the brightness level is just right, whether I'm using it on a sunny day or on a miserable dark night.