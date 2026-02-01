Why it’s here To find out what Vauxhall's electric family SUV has to offer in what is a highly competitive class

Mileage 10,751 List price £39,995 Best Price £39,995 Price as tested £40,645 Official range 322 miles Test range 265 miles

13 January 2026 – No ifs, only butts

Backside, rump, gluteus maximus; that there should be so many words associated with our posteriors illustrates just how important they are to us. Bums deserve to be well treated, and I have to say I've very pleased with the way my Vauxhall Grandland Electric looks after my hindquarters.

With work giving me a 234-mile round trip to look forward to several times a week, I spend more time sitting on my backside than a lot of my colleagues – typically in the order of six hours a day outside office hours. Just as well, then, that the Grandland goes out of its way to ensure that my buns have life fairly easy. For starters, my car's Ultimate trim level brings heated seats that feel effective enough to griddle bacon; they warm up very quickly indeed, and that's just the job now that the Winter is starting to bare its teeth.