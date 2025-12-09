Vauxhall Grandland Electric long-term test: report 6

It sounds great, too. The stereo in my Ultimate-spec Grandland is by Focal, a French hi-fi brand of long-standing repute, and it’s one of the better set-ups I’ve had in a company car so far. It’s crisp, detailed and full-sounding, without being overblown in the bass. In fact, the lower register is what really stands out… and this is where the pestering began.

Again and again, listening to certain tracks that I was very familiar with revealed low bass notes I’d not noticed before, even through my home hi-fi system. After weeks of taunting me with enjoyable near-seismic rumbles, my Grandland had persuaded me to buy a subwoofer for my living room.

Trouble is, to deliver meaningful low frequencies, a subwoofer’s speaker cone has to move a lot of air, and that means they tend to have to be pretty big. You need a sizeable vehicle, then, to shift a subwoofer from shop to chateau.

Happily, the Grandland’s boot proved well up to the task, the boxed sub nestled between the wheelarches in a way that would have been impossible in my BMW 5 Series saloon. In fact, finding somewhere for it in the car was easier than finding a home for it in the living room. Or, indeed, convincing my wife that we really needed it. I guess I should have pestered her first.