Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 2

However, there is another area where my EC40 reminds me of the Countach and this time it’s not a good comparison. The visibility to the front in the EC40 is good enough but the view behind is heavily compromised. The rear window is very shallow, just like the Countach’s, and those stylish sloping rear pillars then gobble up what’s left of your view. The solution to this is not, as was mooted initially for the Countach, a periscope, but a more modern rear-view camera and front and rear parking sensors. The only issue is the camera is not one of those useful bird’s eye ones, which magically give you a view of the car and surroundings from above.

All I can see on my screen is the approaching wall, which is not much help, although there are also red lines and an audible alert to tell you when you’re getting too close. Admittedly, you’d have to not be paying attention to end up hitting anything, but I will certainly have to take care. There’s one final area where my EC40 reminds me of Lamorghini’s Italian stallion: its rear tyres are wider than its front tyres. Exit a junction with a bit of gusto, though, and those fat rear tyres will still do a little dance before settling down. Most of us will never be able to afford a Lamborghini, but if you drive a Volvo EC40, you can at least feel like you've got a bit of one.