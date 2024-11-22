Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 2
The Volvo EC40 is a stylish and all-electric take on one of our favourite cars: the Volvo XC40. But what’s it like to live with? Our used cars editor is finding out...
The car Volvo EC40 Plus, single motor extended range Run by Mark Pearson, used cars editor
Why it’s here To see if this suave and upmarket coupé SUV can cut it against several similar electric car rivals in this highly competitive class
Needs to It’ll need to dispatch commuting, work and family life without any range anxiety issues and cope with a wide variety of everyday duties
Miles covered 998 Price £54,305 Target price £52,167 Price as tested £55,055 Official range 345 miles Test range 260 miles
22 November 2024 - A comparison not so odious
A few years ago, Audi made a big deal about its latest A3 model taking design cues from the doyen of the supercar fold, the Lamborghini Countach. I must admit I couldn’t see the similarities, but my Volvo EC40 definitely has something of that old Lambo about it.
You see up on the top of the rear tailgate of my EC40 are two ‘ears’, a stylistic touch I love because they remind me of the Countach’s air intakes. In fact, it’s the rear of my car I like best, stylistically speaking - the gently sloping rear end leads into a tailgate that’s topped by the ‘ears’ and then abetted halfway down by a handsome and discreet rear spoiler. Topped off by its neat tail-lights and exquisite Farrow and Ball-esque paint livery, the whole thing makes me shudder with delight, like a cat approaching a warm fireplace.
However, there is another area where my EC40 reminds me of the Countach and this time it’s not a good comparison. The visibility to the front in the EC40 is good enough but the view behind is heavily compromised. The rear window is very shallow, just like the Countach’s, and those stylish sloping rear pillars then gobble up what’s left of your view.
The solution to this is not, as was mooted initially for the Countach, a periscope, but a more modern rear-view camera and front and rear parking sensors. The only issue is the camera is not one of those useful bird’s eye ones, which magically give you a view of the car and surroundings from above.
All I can see on my screen is the approaching wall, which is not much help, although there are also red lines and an audible alert to tell you when you’re getting too close. Admittedly, you’d have to not be paying attention to end up hitting anything, but I will certainly have to take care.
There’s one final area where my EC40 reminds me of Lamorghini’s Italian stallion: its rear tyres are wider than its front tyres. Exit a junction with a bit of gusto, though, and those fat rear tyres will still do a little dance before settling down. Most of us will never be able to afford a Lamborghini, but if you drive a Volvo EC40, you can at least feel like you've got a bit of one.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more about our long-term Volvo EC40 >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Volvo EC40?
If so, check out our New Car Deals pages to see how much you could save on a Volvo EC40.
We’ve got the biggest selection of discounted new cars available in the UK.