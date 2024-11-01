Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 1

Derived? Let me explain. The 2020 XC40 Recharge was the first all-electric XC40. Then, a couple of years later, it gained a swoopy, duck-tailed coupé SUV sibling called the C40 Recharge. And that's essentially what I've got, except a recent change in Volvo’s naming procedure means it’s now known as the EC40 rather than the C40.

I like the way it looks – so much so that I was prepared to stick my neck out and go for this coupé SUV over the regular SUV even though it means putting up with a little less rear head room. I'll let you know in a future report whether my passengers turn out to be quite so forgiving.

Of the versions available, I’ve opted for the 252bhp single-motor model. This is rear-wheel drive (there’s also a dual-motor car with four-wheel drive), and seems more than quick enough for my needs; it can polish off the 0-62mph sprint in just 6.9sec before dashing up to its limited top speed of 112mph.