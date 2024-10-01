2025 Citroën C4 revealed: hybrid and electric versions facelifted

On sale January 2025 | Price £21,000 (est)

Bank tellers, baristas, chauffeurs: certain jobs require uniforms and, once in a while, every employee will have to don a revised outfit. You could say the Citroën C4 has just been handed its new uniform, because, as part of a facelift, this small SUV is being brought in line with Citroën's new design language.

The most noticeable change comes in the form of its new front end, complete with a new, sharper light signature and front skid plate (that's identical to the new Citroën C3's one). You might also notice that the C4 now bears Citroën's redesigned badge. Other exterior changes include a new, now-horizontal set of rear lights and redesigned 18in alloy wheels.