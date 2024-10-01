2025 Citroën C4 revealed: hybrid and electric versions facelifted
The updated Citroën C4 small SUV leads a round of revisions for the electric e-C4 and saloon C4 X (and e-C4 X)...
On sale January 2025 | Price £21,000 (est)
Bank tellers, baristas, chauffeurs: certain jobs require uniforms and, once in a while, every employee will have to don a revised outfit. You could say the Citroën C4 has just been handed its new uniform, because, as part of a facelift, this small SUV is being brought in line with Citroën's new design language.
The most noticeable change comes in the form of its new front end, complete with a new, sharper light signature and front skid plate (that's identical to the new Citroën C3's one). You might also notice that the C4 now bears Citroën's redesigned badge. Other exterior changes include a new, now-horizontal set of rear lights and redesigned 18in alloy wheels.
Sit inside and you'll get a feel of the C4's new 'Advanced Comfort Seats'. From our experience, we'd say they effectively do what's said on the tin. There's lots of padding – more than the old seats had – making them feel super soft and plush. These seats, along with adjustable lumbar support in the front, will be standard. Our only complaint is that, at least for the slimmer individual, the bolstering is quite lax and you aren't held in place particularly well.
Other revisions inside include new software for the 10in infotainment system. The new system feels more modern than the outgoing one, thanks to sharper graphics and quicker response times. It also compliments the enlarger digital driver's display, which has risen in size from 5.0in to 7.0in.
The rest of the interior has been left untouched, meaning slightly-above-par interior quality – there's the odd plush material here and there but lots of grey, scratchy plastics – and the retention of physical switchgear for the climate controls. With a lot of rivals (such as the Ford Puma) now pilling these controls into their central touchscreens, we're glad the C4 has stuck with this setup, because physical controls are easier to operate while driving.
Space and practicality have also gone unchanged, which is to say there's good room up front, good leg room in the back – head room is a tad tight for six-foot individuals due to the aggressively sloped roofline – and an average boot that can swallow five carry-on suitcases. It's worth noting that some rivals, like the Skoda Kamiq, plus the Puma, are more practical options.
The Citroën C4 X – the C4's saloon-backed sibling – is also more spacious. Unfortunately, it's no better for rear head room, but the boot is bigger and should accommodate a couple more suitcases. The only downside is the boot opening is smaller (because it's not a hatchback).
Next to the regular C4, the C4 X is receiving almost identical updates for the 2025 model year, except its rear has only gained the new Citroën badge rather than any other alterations.
The C4 and C4 X will continue to share an engine range, and the line-up goes largely unchanged. The exception is that the pure petrol engines (badged PureTech 100 and PureTech 130) are being cut, leaving you with the (more expensive) petrol/electric hybrid options only – one has 99bhp and the other 134bhp. Considering the PureTech 130 was our pick of the range, due to it being punchy yet reasonably priced, this is a bit of a shame.
As for the electric versions of these cars – the Citroën e-C4 and Citroën e-C4 X – their battery and electric motor options are being left as they are. This means 50kWh and 54kWh choices, plus electric motors, with the former giving you 134bhp and a 223-mile official range and the latter 154bhp and a 260-mile official range.
Prices are yet to be announced, but we expect pricing to start at around £21,000 for a facelifted C4 – that's less than a Puma or Toyota Yaris Cross will set you back – rising by around £1000 for the equivalent C4 X. We'd expect the e-C4 to cost around £31,000 (again, with the X version demanding a small premium) and that's less than the price of an entry-level Jeep Avenger Electric.
