2025 Honda Prelude revealed: sporty coupé revived with hybrid power

On sale 2026 | Price from £40,000 (est)

If you manage to pause the 2001 car-themed action film The Fast And The Furious just right, you’ll spot a fifth-generation Honda Prelude featured prominently in a pivotal scene.

The inclusion of Honda’s sporty coupé in what has become one of the most successful film franchises in history is no mistake – the Prelude is regarded by modified car fans as one of the finest sporty coupés ever made. And now, 23 years after the last Honda Prelude went off sale, there’s an all-new model on the way.