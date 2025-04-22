2026 Mercedes Vision V previews next-generation V-Class
New electric people mover will offer up to 311 miles of range and ultimate first class luxury – but it'll come at a significant price...
On sale 2026 | Price from £90,000 (est)
The global market for pre-booked airport transfers is estimated to reach a staggering £10.1 billion by 2030, as more and more of us eschew rising parking costs and choose to have someone else drive us to the terminal instead – and this new Mercedes Vision V might be the car which ferries you there.
Showcasing new underpinnings which will eventually be used on a new range of Mercedes vans – including replacements for today’s Mercedes Vito and Sprinter models – this Vision V concept car also previews the next-generation V-Class MPV.
Despite its softer appearance compared with today’s V-Class, aimed at improving aerodynamics, there’s little hiding that this people mover is all interior space. And while the range-topping concept revealed here may only have two rear seats, we’d expect the new V-Class to offer the same combination of up to eight seats as today’s car.
For first class passengers, the materials used inside range from Nappa leather to open-pore wood, while technology includes a controller for gaming on the go, a 42-speaker stereo system and a 65in cinema screen which retracts down into a concealed panel when not in use. And if you’d rather watch TV in bed, then the rear seats can slide down into a sleeping position.
While most features are intended to make production, others, such as the rear window which can be turned from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button, or projectors which create a digital 360-degree screen around you, are likely to be dropped.
Up front, you’ll find the same fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system which will make its debut on the new Mercedes CLA later this year. Featuring three screens stretching the full width of the car, it features artificial intelligence to help answer complex queries quickly, and a layout inspired by Apple’s iOS operating system. In our limited time with that setup in the CLA, it worked well.
While very few technical details have been revealed, it’s expected that both front and four-wheel drive versions of the V-Class will be offered, with some variants capable of providing up to 311 miles of range – a significant improvement on the 213-mile range of today’s EQV.
Prices are a long way from being confirmed, but we’d expect them to start at around £90,000.
