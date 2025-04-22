2026 Mercedes Vision V previews next-generation V-Class

On sale 2026 | Price from £90,000 (est)

The global market for pre-booked airport transfers is estimated to reach a staggering £10.1 billion by 2030, as more and more of us eschew rising parking costs and choose to have someone else drive us to the terminal instead – and this new Mercedes Vision V might be the car which ferries you there.

Showcasing new underpinnings which will eventually be used on a new range of Mercedes vans – including replacements for today’s Mercedes Vito and Sprinter models – this Vision V concept car also previews the next-generation V-Class MPV.