2026 Renault Twingo previewed ahead of electric revival
Currently in concept form, the new Renault Twingo will put a modern, electric twist on the ’90s original...
On sale 2026 | Price from £17,000
What do the films Blade Runner 2049, Mary Poppins Returns and Top Gun Maverick have in common? Well, they’re all legacy sequels: a film that succeeds another by many years, often building (and cashing in) on the original’s popularity and nostalgia. Now, the Renault Twingo may have never been a major motion picture – rather a small car that first launched back in 1993 – but it’s getting its own kind of legacy sequel in 2026.
The new Twingo will take its styling inspiration from the very first Twingo – as opposed to the second or third-generation Twingo models. Although shown here in concept form, Renault says the final production version will look 90% alike and plenty of nods to the original Twingo (like the bubbly shape of the body and semi-circular nature of the LED lights) will carry over.
If the above sounds familiar, it’s because the Renault 5 has recently received similar treatment. That small car is making a comeback in 2025, with the new one staying true to the ’70s original in many ways despite being a thoroughly modern electric car.
You’ll find the new Twingo is destined to be an electric car, too, and the pair will share mechanical underpinnings. That said, the Twingo will be a shorter, smaller model than the 5, aimed squarely at urban motorists. You’ll get a choice of two battery options and, while their capacities are yet to be confirmed, we do know they’ll be smaller than the 40kWh and 52kWh batteries offered with the 5.
Although the concept version we saw had its interior covered up, Renault officials have confirmed that there'll be space for five inside, rather than the maximum of four which the old Twingo could carry.
With all of the above said, you might be thinking the new Twingo will be a similar proposition to the Dacia Spring, because that’s a small, sub-£15k electric car from a brand which is owned by Renault. Well, yes and no: while they may suit similar buyers, the Twingo will be positioned above the Spring in many ways. For instance, its battery options will both be larger than the Spring's 26.8kWh battery, meaning the new Twingo will travel further than the Spring on a single charge – that car only has 140 miles of official range. The Twingo's funky, retro city car design will also come as a stark contrast to the boxy, SUV-like Spring.
On the topic of price, we'd expect the new Twingo to cost around £17,000 (in its entry-level form) when it hits UK cinemas, so to speak, in 2026. At that price point, the Twingo would undercut many potential rivals, including the Fiat 500 Electric and Vauxhall Corsa Electric.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here