2026 Renault Twingo previewed ahead of electric revival

On sale 2026 | Price from £17,000

What do the films Blade Runner 2049, Mary Poppins Returns and Top Gun Maverick have in common? Well, they’re all legacy sequels: a film that succeeds another by many years, often building (and cashing in) on the original’s popularity and nostalgia. Now, the Renault Twingo may have never been a major motion picture – rather a small car that first launched back in 1993 – but it’s getting its own kind of legacy sequel in 2026.

The new Twingo will take its styling inspiration from the very first Twingo – as opposed to the second or third-generation Twingo models. Although shown here in concept form, Renault says the final production version will look 90% alike and plenty of nods to the original Twingo (like the bubbly shape of the body and semi-circular nature of the LED lights) will carry over.