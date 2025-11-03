8 ways the CUPRA Tavascan gets car tech right
The CUPRA Tavascan is a great example of how to get car tech right. We explore the standout features that tangibly improve the driving experience...
We’ve reached the point where most electric cars are clever, but few feel intelligent. The CUPRA Tavascan is part of that elite group that uses technology in a thoughtful way to make a notable difference to the driving experience. Every part of it, from its adaptive chassis to its AI-enhanced voice control, has been engineered to make driving simpler and more engaging – rather than just being another electric SUV loaded with features for the sake of it. Instead of adding gadgets, CUPRA removes friction.
CUPRA has always built cars that stand out for their design, but with the Tavascan, the tech is what transforms it from a sharp-looking electric SUV into something as easy to live with as it is to look at.
From smart connectivity to adaptive control, here’s how CUPRA’s tech makes every journey feel effortless.
My CUPRA app: your car, connected to you
Before you even step inside, the Tavascan already feels one step ahead. Through the My CUPRA app, you can check the car’s battery level, pre-heat or cool the cabin, and even lock or unlock the doors remotely. It’s the kind of everyday convenience that quickly becomes second nature.
Heading out early on a frosty morning? Pre-warm the cabin while you finish your coffee. Parked in a busy street or sprawling car park? A glance at the app shows exactly where your car is. And with a 10-year subscription to CUPRA CONNECT included, owners can enjoy those features for free for the first decade of ownership.
The app also helps plan trips around charging stops and can automatically schedule servicing, so ownership feels seamless from day to day. You also get CUPRA CONNECT Plus for three years, which offers online infotainment features, online map updates with traffic information and an enhanced version of the voice assistant among other things.
Seamless smartphone integration
CUPRA hasn’t forgotten the everyday essentials for modern life. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, giving you instant access to your familiar apps with no cables, no lag and no fuss.
The wireless phone charger beneath the floating 'spine' centre console completes the setup, while Bluetooth, DAB, and internet radio round off a package that makes staying connected effortless.
15-inch infotainment system: big screen delight
Plenty of modern cars boast oversized touchscreens, but the Tavascan’s 15-inch system stands out because it’s been properly thought through. The layout is clear and customisable, so your most-used functions, like navigation, media, and climate controls, are always right where you expect them.
The graphics are crisp, responses are instant, and the menu structure is refreshingly logical. Even when you’re on the move, it’s easy to swipe or tap without taking your eyes off the road for long.
Online services bring live traffic, parking, and charge-point information straight to the map. There’s also natural integration with voice control alongside smartphone mirroring, which means you can make adjustments without touching a thing.
It’s tech that looks premium but, more importantly, works beautifully.
Voice control powered by ChatGPT: conversation, not commands
Plenty of cars have voice assistants, but most of them still get tripped up by a simple “turn on the heater.” The CUPRA Tavascan takes that frustration out of the equation by integrating a voice control system enhanced by the world’s most popular AI assistant, ChatGPT.
It’s not a case of adding AI to stay on trend. By tapping into the power of ChatGPT, the Tavascan understands everyday, natural speech rather than rigid commands, so you can just talk as you would to a friend. Ask it to find a nearby charger, send directions to a favourite coffee spot, or tell you something interesting about the town you’re driving through, and it’ll understand, adapt, and keep the conversation flowing.
In use, it feels far more intuitive than the usual in-car assistants. You don’t need to memorise a list of phrases; you just speak. Over time, it even learns your preferences, so the Tavascan starts anticipating what you might need before you ask.
It’s a clever piece of technology that removes one of the biggest barriers to using in-car systems, making the car feel surprisingly human.
5.3-inch Digital Cockpit: compact but clever
Behind the steering wheel sits a compact 5.3-inch display. CUPRA’s aim wasn’t to overwhelm the driver with data, but to strip things back to what really matters.
You get your speed, range, navigation prompts, and key driver-assist information, all presented with crisp clarity. It’s bright enough to read instantly, yet small enough to stay out of the way.
Paired with the augmented reality head-up display (V2 models upwards), it keeps your focus on the road ahead. Together, they create a cabin that feels clean, calm, and quietly confident, rather than screen-heavy or distracting.
Augmented reality HUD: the information you need, where you need it
The first time the Tavascan’s augmented reality head-up display lights up, it feels futuristic. Graphics float just ahead of the bonnet, perfectly aligned with the road, yet never in the way.
Essential information such as speed, navigation prompts and driver-assist alerts appear directly in your line of sight, so there’s no need to glance down at the dashboard. You just keep your eyes on the road, and the data comes to you.
Standard on V2 models upwards, it’s not just a gimmick. It’s a safer, calmer way of taking in the essential information you need. Turn-by-turn arrows seem painted onto the lane you need, while speed icons hover neatly ahead. It’s discreet but immersive, making long or unfamiliar journeys less tiring.
Don’t worry about being overloaded with information. This is about presenting what you need more clearly, not adding to driver distractions. And once you’ve used it, the idea of glancing back down at traditional dials feels like a step backwards.
Dynamic Chassis Control: comfort and confidence
Electric SUVs can be heavy things, but the Tavascan hides its weight well thanks to its Dynamic Chassis Control (Standard on V2 upwards). This high-tech box of tricks constantly reads the road surface and adjusts the suspension damping in real time, keeping the ride smooth and controlled.
It works in tandem with the car’s progressive steering, sharpening responses in corners and easing effort during low-speed manoeuvres.
Drivers can choose between Range, Comfort and Performance modes, or switch to the super-sharp CUPRA mode. This tightens everything up, sharpening the steering and giving the Tavascan a more planted, driver-focused feel. Prefer something softer? The Individual setting lets you fine-tune the balance between firmness and comfort.
A quick press of a button changes the character of the car, making every drive feel considered. On any road, the Tavascan, regardless of trim, stays composed, confident, and unexpectedly agile for something that carries a battery pack hefty enough to cover up to 353 miles on a charge* (official WLTP figures).
Sennheiser premium audio: every drive, a concert
CUPRA has worked with Sennheiser, one of the most respected names in audio, to create a 12-speaker system tuned specifically for the car’s interior shape and materials (V2 upwards).
The result is crisp, detailed sound at any volume. Vocals stay sharp even when you’re doing motorway speeds, while bass notes remain tight rather than booming. It delivers rich, balanced audio whether you’re streaming podcasts, taking a call, or playing your favourite music at full volume, from Wolf Alice or Johannes Brahms to Fleetwood Mac or Taylor Swift.
Sennheiser’s premium audio gives the sound a subtle depth, expanding the sense of space in the car and spreading the sound across the cabin. You don’t notice the technology, you just notice that everything sounds better.
Even the copper-accented speaker grilles tie in with CUPRA’s design language. That's a nice touch.
Tavascan Tech
Technology in the Tavascan isn’t about cramming the cabin with screens or overloading the driver with data, but applying innovation intelligently. From its ChatGPT voice assistant to adaptive suspension and that beautifully tuned Sennheiser system, everything serves a clear purpose: to make life easier and driving more enjoyable.
It has style in abundance, but it’s the blend of performance and practicality that makes the CUPRA Tavascan such a captivating electric SUV. It's where digital technology enhances the human experience behind the wheel, rather than hindering it.
*Test data obtained under standardised conditions after the battery had been fully charged (to 100%). The CUPRA Tavascan V1 is a battery electric vehicle requiring mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and may vary by trim. Only compare fuel consumption, CO2 and electric range figures with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the starting charge of the battery, accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Zero emissions while driving. Data correct at October 2025.