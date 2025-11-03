8 ways the CUPRA Tavascan gets car tech right

We’ve reached the point where most electric cars are clever, but few feel intelligent. The CUPRA Tavascan is part of that elite group that uses technology in a thoughtful way to make a notable difference to the driving experience. Every part of it, from its adaptive chassis to its AI-enhanced voice control, has been engineered to make driving simpler and more engaging – rather than just being another electric SUV loaded with features for the sake of it. Instead of adding gadgets, CUPRA removes friction.

CUPRA has always built cars that stand out for their design, but with the Tavascan, the tech is what transforms it from a sharp-looking electric SUV into something as easy to live with as it is to look at.

From smart connectivity to adaptive control, here’s how CUPRA’s tech makes every journey feel effortless.