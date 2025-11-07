Gallery: Nine CUPRA Tavascan design details that make it stand out from the crowd

Electric SUVs aren’t supposed to look like this, but then the CUPRA Tavascan was never supposed to follow the rules.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, it’s the brand’s first fully electric SUV coupé, and a statement of intent from the people who see driving as something emotional, not just efficient.

Every surface, every crease, and every light has been shaped with purpose, from its low, athletic stance that creates a sense of movement to the intricate ambient glow that greets you inside. While most electric SUVs focus on practicality, the Tavascan combines functionality with flair.

It’s bold, sophisticated and utterly distinctive. It’s a car that turns heads on the driveway, and keeps your attention every time you climb behind the wheel. Here are nine design elements we love that set the CUPRA Tavascan apart from myriad me-too SUVs…

