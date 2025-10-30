How the CUPRA Tavascan spices up the family car formula

From the get-go, it has lots of get up and go. And that applies no matter which version you choose. There are two options – a single-motor model with 286PS, or a dual-motor model with 340PS. Both accelerate with an enthusiasm previously reserved for the sort of out-and-out sports cars that couldn’t hope to carry a family and all of its kit. The single-motor model will cover the 0-62mph dash in just 6.8 seconds, while the dual-motor version does it in just 5.5 seconds, and provides the extra traction of four-wheel drive.

So that’s straights taken care of, but what about when the roads turn twisty? Well, the CUPRA Tavascan proves an engaging and enjoyable partner, with sharp steering, neat handling and strong brakes.

Cars with V2 trim upwards also have CUPRA’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), which allows drivers to tailor the suspension and steering set-ups just as they like.

But don’t go thinking the Tavascan doesn’t know when to keep itself to itself. On the contrary, when you hit a motorway, it just takes care of getting you there, with a supple ride and a nigh-on inaudible powertrain.