Alfa Romeo reveals new high-spec Intensa trim across model lineup
Alfa Romeo’s new Intensa trim adds some posh gold detailing and top-of-the-range tech, among other features...
Alfa Romeo has unveiled a new special-edition ‘Intensa’ trim level, and it’ll be available across every model in the brand’s lineup.
That includes the Intensa versions of the Junior, Stelvio and Tonale SUVs, plus the Giulia saloon, which are all on sale now – although you’ll have to wait a little longer to get your hands on a range-topping Junior Ibrida hybrid SUV, which should join the lineup later this year.
Each model receives two-tone light gold diamond-cut alloy wheels, with different sizes for different models: 18in for the Junior, 19in for the Giulia, and 20in for the Stelvio and Tonale.
The interiors have plush Alcantara or leather furnishings across the dashboard and door panels, depending on the model, plus tan stitching and embossed Intensa logos on the seats.
You also get some upgraded tech, with keyless entry, beam-shifting Matrix LED headlights and adaptive suspension on the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale which allows the driver to firm or soften the cars’ setup. The Giulia and Stelvio also get some extra driver assist features for Level 2 autonomy, which allows for ‘hands-off’ driving.
Music lovers will be pleased to know that all Intensa models are fitted with an upgraded Harman Kardon audio system.
All Intensa variants are on sale now, and they’re expected to arrive in showrooms later this month.
The range kicks off with the Junior Elettrica Intensa, priced from £38,905. Tonale models start at £46,855, while Giulia models push that figure up to £51,725. The range tops out with the Stelvio, priced from £59,800.
