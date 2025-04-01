Alfa Romeo reveals new high-spec Intensa trim across model lineup

Alfa Romeo has unveiled a new special-edition ‘Intensa’ trim level, and it’ll be available across every model in the brand’s lineup.

That includes the Intensa versions of the Junior, Stelvio and Tonale SUVs, plus the Giulia saloon, which are all on sale now – although you’ll have to wait a little longer to get your hands on a range-topping Junior Ibrida hybrid SUV, which should join the lineup later this year.

Each model receives two-tone light gold diamond-cut alloy wheels, with different sizes for different models: 18in for the Junior, 19in for the Giulia, and 20in for the Stelvio and Tonale.