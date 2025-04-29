Aston Martin DBX S revealed: even more power for performance SUV

The DBX S gets the same nine-speed automatic gearbox as the regular DBX707, although some modifications should make downshifts more aggressive in Sport and Sport+ modes. On top of that, an updated exhaust system should amplify the sound of the engine – hopefully providing even more musicality to the thundering soundtrack we already love. Outside, the DBX S gets an aggressive new vaned grille stretching the width of the front bumper, as well as ‘S’ badge detailing and new vertically-stacked quad exhausts. The rear bumper and diffusers can also be specified with carbon fibre to make the car even lighter, while 23in aluminium wheels come as standard.

Inside, most surfaces are finished with faux suede Alcantara trim as standard, but you can also upgrade to a full leather interior. The ‘S’ detailing from the outside continues onto the seats and treadplates under the doors. In terms of infotainment, the DBX S gets much the same treatment as the current regular DBX, with a 10.25in central touchscreen alongside a 12.3in driver’s display. We find the system on the DBX to be generally pleasantly responsive and logical, although some of the icons are a bit fiddly to operate on the move. Android Auto and Apple Carplay come as standard. A 14-speaker surround sound system comes as standard, but audiophiles might be pleased to know that you can upgrade to a 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system. Other creature comforts include heated front and rear seats, a 360-degree camera system and a powered tailgate.

The DBX S is due to arrive in showrooms in winter. No pricing is confirmed yet, but it’s expected to be a step up from the £205,000 price tag of the regular DBX 707.