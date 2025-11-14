Bentley Supersports is firm’s lightest model for 85 years

As you might expect, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine remains the pulsating heart of the car, but has been strengthened and fitted with larger turbochargers. The standard gearbox has been tweaked for sharper responses and the clutches have been uprated.

At first glance, the elephant in the room is that the Supersports is, with 657bhp, down on power compared with the 771bhp hybrid-powered Continental GT Speed, and with a 0-62mph of 3.7sec and a top speed of 192mph is slower, too.

But Bentley engineers point to the more agile nature of the rear-wheel drive setup and a new titanium exhaust system which will amplify the aural experience without the need to artificially enhance the sound through loudspeakers. This should yield huge improvements, because the standard V8 already sounds wonderfully characterful.

The Supersports’ rear wheels are 16mm farther apart than the standard car, and the car has an electronic limited-slip differential – a kind of clever traction control system – and torque vectoring which applies a small amount of braking force to the inside wheels as the car turns. It also retains the rear-wheel steering setup of other Continental GTs, although the car’s steering, suspension and traction control systems are all reconfigured.