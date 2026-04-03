Best cheap supercars: the top 10 used models that don’t cost as much as you might think

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There’s a certain kind of magic in owning something that looks wildly expensive but secretly isn’t. Like a perfectly tailored suit you picked up on sale, or a mechanical watch that people assume costs four figures, the real thrill isn’t just the object itself – it’s the illusion.

Supercars can work in the same way, because while the poster-car dream usually lives in the six-figure world of Ferraris and Lamborghinis, there’s a tier of performance cars that deliver the drama, presence and speed of such exotic machinery, but without the eye-watering price tag.

Think low, wide stances, exhaust notes that sound like thunder, and scissor doors that turn heads. If that sounds tempting, then our list of the best cheap supercars can help, with prices starting from just £20,000.

There are some caveats to this list, of course. While our contenders are unlikely to depreciate any more than they already have (some might even appreciate), they won’t be cheap to fuel. There’s also the issue of servicing, maintenance and storage, if you want to keep the car in pristine condition.

That’s some of the boring stuff (we felt we had to provide a bit of balance), but if you want to find out more information on performance, reliability and practicality, you can click on the review links for any of our contenders. You can also find your dream supercar by browsing our Used Cars For Sale pages.

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