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Best cheap supercars: the top 10 used models that don’t cost as much as you might think
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Best cheap supercars: the top 10 used models that don’t cost as much as you might think

Yes, you really can buy a used supercar for the same price as a new family SUV. These are the best examples you can buy...

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by
George Hill
Published03 April 2026
Best cheap supercars: the top 10 used models that don’t cost as much as you might think
Best cheap supercars
Used Aston Martin Vantage 05-18
Used Aston Martin Vantage 05-18
Used BMW i8 Coupe 2014-2020 front
Used BMW i8 Coupe 2014-2020 interior
Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe (03 - 14)
Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe (03 - 14)
McLaren MP4-12C 2011-2014 front cornering orange
McLaren MP4-12C 2011-2014 interior
Used Nissan GT-R
Used Nissan GT-R
Used Aston Martin DB11 2016-2023 cornering
Used Aston Martin DB11 2016-2023 Interior
Used Bentley Continental GT 2011-2018 front cornering
Used Bentley Continental GT 2011-2018 interior
Used Porsche 911 2012-2019 front cornering
Used Porsche 911 2012-2019 dashboard
Used Mercedes-AMG GT 2016-2023 front cornering
Used Mercedes-AMG GT 2016-2023 dash
Audi R8 2007-2016
Used Audi R8 2007-2016
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There’s a certain kind of magic in owning something that looks wildly expensive but secretly isn’t. Like a perfectly tailored suit you picked up on sale, or a mechanical watch that people assume costs four figures, the real thrill isn’t just the object itself – it’s the illusion.

Supercars can work in the same way, because while the poster-car dream usually lives in the six-figure world of Ferraris and Lamborghinis, there’s a tier of performance cars that deliver the drama, presence and speed of such exotic machinery, but without the eye-watering price tag.

Think low, wide stances, exhaust notes that sound like thunder, and scissor doors that turn heads. If that sounds tempting, then our list of the best cheap supercars can help, with prices starting from just £20,000. 

There are some caveats to this list, of course. While our contenders are unlikely to depreciate any more than they already have (some might even appreciate), they won’t be cheap to fuel. There’s also the issue of servicing, maintenance and storage, if you want to keep the car in pristine condition.

That’s some of the boring stuff (we felt we had to provide a bit of balance), but if you want to find out more information on performance, reliability and practicality, you can click on the review links for any of our contenders. You can also find your dream supercar by browsing our Used Cars For Sale pages.

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