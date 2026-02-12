BMW has issued a safety recall for 25,000 of its cars across the UK due to faulty starter motors that could overheat and catch fire if the engine is left running unattended.

The company issued a global notice to drivers of BMW cars manufactured between July 2020 and July 2022 after it found defects in their starter motor switches during internal quality controls.

The notice affects 24,732 cars in the UK and 197 cars in Ireland, our sister title Autocar was told. It hasn’t been confirmed how many cars are affected globally, but German media sources have suggested the total figure could reach up to 575,000.