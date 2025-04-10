BMW X3 long-term test: report 1

Yes, future greatness isn’t always obvious, with the BMW X3 an example from the car world.

When the original version was launched back in 2003, it was probably the worst model in BMW’s line-up, because it felt cheap and cramped inside, and suffered from a punishingly firm ride.

This was all the more disappointing given that it was following hot on the heals of a truly excellent SUV – the bigger BMW X5 . However, all of the X3’s major problems were fixed for its second generation, which came along in 2011; indeed, the transformation was so complete, that this version earned a five-star What Car? rating and won its category at two successive What Car? Car of the Year Awards.

Since then, the X3 has remained an excellent choice for anyone in the market for a family SUV that wears a premium badge. But with competition now fiercer than ever, I’m going to be spending the next few months seeing if the same applies to the new, fourth-generation model.

Specifically, I’ve got the 20 xDrive M Sport version, which means it uses a 205bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine with efficiency-enhancing mild hybrid technology, features four-wheel drive (as indeed do all of the latest X3s) and is in the most popular trim.