New BMW X3 2024 revealed: family SUV gets longer hybrid range

Price from £46,800 | On sale Winter 2024

Every premier league football team goes into a match with a firm strategy in mind. The BMW X3 has always arrived on the pitch with sporty handling, a classy interior and a superb infotainment system, making it a fearsome opponent to the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC and other premium family SUV rivals. The competition is hotting up, though, and the all-new, fourth-generation X3 has been through some tough team talks to keep it at the top of its game.

It’s longer, wider and lower than its predecessor, to give it a less boxy look. LED front and rear lights are standard and adaptive headlights that can shape their beams around oncoming traffic are optional, as is an illuminated version of the new-look front grille. Depending on which model you choose, the X3 comes with either 18in or 19in wheels, but you can choose from wheel sizes of up to 21in.