What's slightly different about the BYD App (compared with BMW or Tesla’s, for example) is that the car won't unlock/lock with your phone still in your pocket. You have to tap your phone or smartwatch on the driver’s side wing mirror to unlock/lock the car. For the most part, that's not been a huge inconvenience, but it has proven slightly annoying when my hands are full, if I’m approaching the car from the passenger side or if I'm only after access to the boot. The app’s software isn’t always super slick, either, sometimes taking a little while to load or (unless you give it access to facial recognition) asking you to put in a pin to access certain functions. By contrast, on the odd occasion I’ve used Tesla’s app, I’ve found it much more easier to use. It can carry out a lot of the same functions, and the way it goes about doing so is just, well, smoother – and more reliable.

I find that often my digital key from my phone fails to read on the first tap. Preheating the interior temperature takes a good few seconds to confirm and it sometimes fails due to poor connection. The remaining range indicator has been a bit sporadic with its readouts, too, once glitching and displaying a ridiculously high figure. As such, I can never trust the app’s range readout, so it’s a redundant feature in my view. Instead, I go off whatever the car is telling me on its digital driver’s display, albeit with Dynamic Range mode activated. This calculates your remaining range based on recent consumption. It’s much more realistic than Standard Range mode, which goes off the 312-mile official range (like the handy-but-flawed app, unfortunately).