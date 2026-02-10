Deal of the Day: Lease a BYD Sealion 7 from £322 per month
The BYD Sealion 7 is practical and well-priced – even more so when you take into account our leasing deals...
While BYD was a relatively unknown name in the UK five years ago, it’s almost impossible to complete a journey now without seeing one on the roads. The Chinese brand sold more than 50,000 vehicles here in 2025, and its keenly-priced electric cars are chipping away at Tesla’s share of the market. One of those models is the BYD Sealion 7 – a direct rival to the big-selling Tesla Model Y.
Indeed, the Sealion 7 is a stylish electric SUV that counts practicality and abundance of standard equipment among its key strengths. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £322 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3869.28. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2328.30), which will cost £388.05 per month.
No matter which version you go for, the Sealion 7 is swift. Even our Deal of the Day, the entry-level Comfort variant, can sling from 0-62mph in a respectable 6.7sec thanks to the power from its 308bhp electric motor. That’s quicker than the cheapest Kia EV6, though the Tesla Model Y is slightly speedier.
The Sealion 7 Comfort is equipped with an 82.5kWh (usable capacity) battery which has an official range of 300 miles. Of course, it won’t travel that far in real-world conditions – it actually managed around 249 miles when we tested it in ambient temperatures of around 20C. That’s not as impressive as rivals – for reference, the entry-level Model Y can officially travel up to 314 miles – but it might be enough if you don’t do too many long journeys.
Inside, every Sealion 7 gets a large 15.6in infotainment touchscreen, which is quick to respond to prods and can rotate from landscape to portrait at the touch of a button (or icon). It comes equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, as well as a 12-speaker sound system.
It’s more stylish inside than the Model Y, with ambient lighting on the dashboard, and it all feels solidly put together. There are some scratchy plastics hidden away lower down; if having a plush interior is important to you, it’s worth looking at the Genesis GV60 or Kia EV6.
Where the Sealion 7 really stands out, though, is for practicality. Given its size, it’s no surprise it's plenty spacious inside, with loads of knee room for tall adults in the back and head room in the front. With 520 litres of boot space, the Sealion 7 is more practical than an EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5. There’s also a 58-litre ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet which has room for a carry-on suitcase. In fact, we managed to squeeze eight carry-on suitcases in both the boot and frunk of the Sealion 7.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Comfort trim, which is equipped with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control and vehicle-to-load (V2L), which allows you to turn your Sealion 7 into a portable battery and run appliances off it.
