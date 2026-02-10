No matter which version you go for, the Sealion 7 is swift. Even our Deal of the Day, the entry-level Comfort variant, can sling from 0-62mph in a respectable 6.7sec thanks to the power from its 308bhp electric motor. That’s quicker than the cheapest Kia EV6 , though the Tesla Model Y is slightly speedier.

The Sealion 7 Comfort is equipped with an 82.5kWh (usable capacity) battery which has an official range of 300 miles. Of course, it won’t travel that far in real-world conditions – it actually managed around 249 miles when we tested it in ambient temperatures of around 20C. That’s not as impressive as rivals – for reference, the entry-level Model Y can officially travel up to 314 miles – but it might be enough if you don’t do too many long journeys.

Inside, every Sealion 7 gets a large 15.6in infotainment touchscreen, which is quick to respond to prods and can rotate from landscape to portrait at the touch of a button (or icon). It comes equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, as well as a 12-speaker sound system.

It’s more stylish inside than the Model Y, with ambient lighting on the dashboard, and it all feels solidly put together. There are some scratchy plastics hidden away lower down; if having a plush interior is important to you, it’s worth looking at the Genesis GV60 or Kia EV6.

Where the Sealion 7 really stands out, though, is for practicality. Given its size, it’s no surprise it's plenty spacious inside, with loads of knee room for tall adults in the back and head room in the front. With 520 litres of boot space, the Sealion 7 is more practical than an EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5. There’s also a 58-litre ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet which has room for a carry-on suitcase. In fact, we managed to squeeze eight carry-on suitcases in both the boot and frunk of the Sealion 7.