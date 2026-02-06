Since its launch in 1961, the Mini Cooper has gone through a number of updates, but perhaps one of the most significant changes for this historic hatchback was the introduction of electric power in 2020.

The Mini Cooper Electric was originally just a petrol Mini with the engine ripped out and an electric motor shoved in its place, but it has since been reworked into a fully competent electric car with bespoke underpinnings.

Essentially, the Cooper Electric combines the classic looks of the original Mini with modern green technology.