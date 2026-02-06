Deal of the Day: Lease a Mini Cooper Electric from £244 per month
The Mini Cooper Electric is a small car with a big personality, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
Since its launch in 1961, the Mini Cooper has gone through a number of updates, but perhaps one of the most significant changes for this historic hatchback was the introduction of electric power in 2020.
The Mini Cooper Electric was originally just a petrol Mini with the engine ripped out and an electric motor shoved in its place, but it has since been reworked into a fully competent electric car with bespoke underpinnings.
Essentially, the Cooper Electric combines the classic looks of the original Mini with modern green technology. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £244 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 48-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 6000 miles, and an initial payment of £2927.52. The annual 6000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1866.18), which will cost £311.03 per month.
See all Mini Cooper Electric deals
There are three versions of the Cooper Electric, but our Deal of the Day is the entry-level Cooper E, which has a 36.6kWh (usable capacity) battery that yields an official range of up to 186 miles. That’s around the same as what you get in a Renault 5, but it’s not particularly impressive – the rival MG4 and Peugeot e-208 can go further.
However, what the Cooper E lacks in electric range, it makes up for in driving fun. Indeed, it has great agility on twisty roads and there’s plenty of grip in corners, as well as sharp, direct steering that inspires confidence. Each version of the Cooper Electric also has stiff suspension that keeps body control in check over undulating roads, but it does mean you feel potholes and imperfections more than in rivals.
The Cooper Electric’s colourful character continues inside where it’s decorated with cheery, retro-inspired details, including kitted fabric across the dashboard and inside the doors and toggle switches for the gears and driving modes.
A circular 9.4in touchscreen display sits in the middle of the dashboard, inspired by the old speedometer from the original Mini. It’s responsive and has sharp graphics, but its layout can be confusing. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring come as standard, but they haven’t been configured to the circular display and instead load as a fairly small rectangle.
If you’re looking for practicality, it’s best to look elsewhere, because it’s not a strong suit of any Mini, including the Cooper Electric. There are no rear doors, and the rear legroom is very tight – but if you don’t plan on carrying passengers in the back very often, it likely won’t be an issue. On the other hand, front legroom is much more generous, because the seats can slide a long way back on their runners.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Classic trim, which is equipped with 16in alloy wheels, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, a sat-nav, a heated steering wheel and a rear-view parking camera.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Mini Cooper Electric deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here