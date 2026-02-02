Deal of the Day: Lease a Lexus LBX from £220 per month
The Lexus LBX is a fantastic small SUV, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of the Lexus LBX. Indeed, we love it so much that we named it Car of the Year at our 2024 What Car? Awards, and while the new Volkswagen T-Roc has since been crowned our favourite small SUV, the LBX is still an excellent offering.
Not only does it have the most upmarket interior in its class, it’s also quiet and composed around town, and its efficient hybrid system means it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to run. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £220 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2628.12. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1716.06), which will cost £286.01 per month.
See all Lexus LBX deals
The LBX comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine alongside an electric motor driving the front wheels, offering 134bhp. Indeed, it’s the same set-up as in the Toyota Yaris Cross, but the LBX is noticeably more powerful. The electric motor feels especially nippy around town, and it’s pleasantly hushed until the petrol engine kicks in.
Interior quality is a real highlight. The LBX is furnished with plush materials in all the important places, and it all feels very solidly put-together. Despite being the smallest model in Lexus’s lineup, the LBX is reminiscent of the Japanese brand’s larger luxury models, such as the NX. Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Urban trim, which means it misses out on faux-leather upholstery and ambient lighting, but it feels upmarket nonetheless.
There’s a 7.0in digital driver’s display behind the wheel, plus a 9.8in infotainment touchscreen, complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. The LBX’s infotainment system is slightly laggy and not the most logical when it comes to layout, so it’s good that there’s the option to use your phone’s system instead. Physical buttons and knobs for climate control and stereo volume make the most important functions easy to operate on the move.
The LBX is a compact small SUV, so there are rivals that feel airier inside – such as the T-Roc – but there’s still plenty of head and leg room for six-footers to get comfy in the front. The same can’t quite be said for the back, since there’s less headroom and the door openings aren't very generous.
With a respectable 402 litres of space, the LBX’s boot lags only slightly behind the Audi Q2, which has 405 litres. We managed to load six carry-on suitcases below the parcel shelf in both.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Urban trim, which is well-equipped with 17in alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, keyless start and adaptive cruise control.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Lexus LBX deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
