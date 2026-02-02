It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of the Lexus LBX. Indeed, we love it so much that we named it Car of the Year at our 2024 What Car? Awards, and while the new Volkswagen T-Roc has since been crowned our favourite small SUV, the LBX is still an excellent offering.

Not only does it have the most upmarket interior in its class, it’s also quiet and composed around town, and its efficient hybrid system means it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to run. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £220 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2628.12. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.