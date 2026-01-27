Opting for the same engine with top-spec Black Edition trim will save you up to £7470, and gets you black styling, 18in alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel and faux suede upholstery.

Or, you could bolster your petrol power with mild hybrid tech to keep those fuel bills low. Combining it with the same top-spec Black Edition trim will get you the biggest saving of up to £8538.

A better bet for miles per gallon is the diesel engine, offering 113bhp. When you opt for SE Dynamic trim, you get practically the same kit as with FR trim – except the sporty styling and wireless phone charging – and a saving of up to £7780.

Inside, every Leon specified in SE Dynamic trim and above gets a 12.9in infotainment touchscreen alongside a 10.25in digital driver’s display, as well as a sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a seven-speaker sound system.

Not many family car rivals offer quite as much space as the Leon. Indeed, taller passengers will be able to stretch out comfortably in both the front and rear – even more than in a Skoda Octavia.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Seat Leon deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.

