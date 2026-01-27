Deal of the Day: Save more than £8500 on a new Seat Leon
The Seat Leon is one of the best family cars on the market, and you could save a packet on one with our deals...
As a former What Car? Family Car of the Year, the Seat Leon sets the standard of what a good family car should be like. While it’s been beaten out in recent years by the Toyota Corolla, it’s still one of the best you can buy.
Indeed, not only is the Leon great to drive, but it also comes well-equipped no matter how small your budget is, and it’s powered by efficient petrol engines that won’t cost a fortune to run.
So, if that all sounds good to you, you might be pleased to know that you could save a packet on a new Leon with our free online New Car Deals service.
- Save £6298 on a new Seat Leon 1.5 1.5 TSI FR
- Save £7470 on a new Seat Leon 1.5 TSI FR Black Edition
- Save £7780 on a new Seat Leon 2.0 TDI EVO SE Dynamic
- Save £8538 on a new Seat Leon 1.5 eTSI MHEV FR Black Edition
There’s a version of the Seat Leon for everyone, with petrol, mild hybrid and diesel engines to choose from. If petrol power is more your speed, you can save up to £6298 when you opt for the 148bhp 1.5-litre engine and specify mid-spec FR trim. That adds sporty styling, 17in alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, three-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and tinted rear windows.
Opting for the same engine with top-spec Black Edition trim will save you up to £7470, and gets you black styling, 18in alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel and faux suede upholstery.
Or, you could bolster your petrol power with mild hybrid tech to keep those fuel bills low. Combining it with the same top-spec Black Edition trim will get you the biggest saving of up to £8538.
A better bet for miles per gallon is the diesel engine, offering 113bhp. When you opt for SE Dynamic trim, you get practically the same kit as with FR trim – except the sporty styling and wireless phone charging – and a saving of up to £7780.
Inside, every Leon specified in SE Dynamic trim and above gets a 12.9in infotainment touchscreen alongside a 10.25in digital driver’s display, as well as a sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a seven-speaker sound system.
Not many family car rivals offer quite as much space as the Leon. Indeed, taller passengers will be able to stretch out comfortably in both the front and rear – even more than in a Skoda Octavia.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Seat Leon deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
- Browse Seat Leon deals
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here