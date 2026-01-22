Deal of the Day: Lease a Volkswagen T-Roc from £233 per month
The Volkswagen T-Roc is one of the best small SUVs on the market, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
If you’re in the market for a petrol-powered small SUV, then look no further than the Volkswagen T-Roc. This super-popular model is one of the best in its class, thanks to its comfortable ride, good-size boot and spacious interior.
While the T-Roc is more expensive than rivals, you might be pleased to know that you could save a packet on one thanks to our leasing deals. Indeed, you could put a new one on your driveway from just £233 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2788.44. The annual 5000-mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1722.60), which will cost £287.10 per month.
See all Volkswagen T-Roc deals
Our Deal of the Day is the previous-generation T-Roc, and it comes with the mid-range 1.5-litre unit that pumps out 148bhp. It’s our favourite thanks to its gutsy performance that makes keeping up with motorway traffic a breeze. It even completed a 0-60mph sprint quicker than our favourite small SUV, the Lexus LBX.
You’ll have no issues getting comfortable in the T-Roc, not just because of its lofty driving position and wealth of adjustment for the driver’s seat and steering wheel, but also because its ride is more supple than most rivals, such as the Ford Puma.
You get an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen alongside a digital driver’s display behind the wheel, which both offer sharp graphics and are easy to operate on the move. It’s a shame the T-Roc doesn’t offer as many physical controls as some rivals, such as the LBX, except for a few on the steering wheel. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard, as well as wireless phone charging.
Interior space is a real highlight, especially for a small SUV. Access to the rear seats is excellent, which is ideal if you’re fitting child car seats, and even six-footers will have no issues stretching out in the front and rear. Boot space is similarly impressive, at 445 litres. That’s more than you’ll find in a Seat Arona or Lexus LBX.
Our Deal of the Day comes in Match trim, which is well-equipped with 17in alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, parking assist, a rear-view camera, keyless entry and rear tinted windows.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great VW T-Roc deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
