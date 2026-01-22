Deal of the Day: Lease a Volkswagen T-Roc from £233 per month

If you’re in the market for a petrol-powered small SUV, then look no further than the Volkswagen T-Roc. This super-popular model is one of the best in its class, thanks to its comfortable ride, good-size boot and spacious interior.

While the T-Roc is more expensive than rivals, you might be pleased to know that you could save a packet on one thanks to our leasing deals. Indeed, you could put a new one on your driveway from just £233 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2788.44. The annual 5000-mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.