Deal of the Day: Lease a Citroën C3 Aircross from £175 per month

The new Citroën C3 Aircross arrived last year to replace the previous-generation car, which didn’t offer a particularly impressive package. However, the new version represents a huge improvement over its predecessor, and for a tempting price too.

Indeed, the current C3 Aircross offers a cushy ride, lots of equipment and even the option of seven seats. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £175 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2099.28. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.