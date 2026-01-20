Deal of the Day: Lease a Citroën C3 Aircross from £175 per month
The Citroën C3 Aircross offers efficient engines, SUV styling and a comfy ride, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
The new Citroën C3 Aircross arrived last year to replace the previous-generation car, which didn’t offer a particularly impressive package. However, the new version represents a huge improvement over its predecessor, and for a tempting price too.
Indeed, the current C3 Aircross offers a cushy ride, lots of equipment and even the option of seven seats. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £175 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2099.28. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1382.28), which will cost £230.38 per month.
See all Citroën C3 Aircross deals
You can have your C3 Aircross with either pure petrol or mild hybrid power. Our Deal of the Day comes with the former, which uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine pumping out 99bhp. That might sound like a modest figure, but it’s actually our favourite engine, as it offers enough punch for everyday driving and for getting up to motorway speeds.
While the C3 Aircross has slightly firmer suspension than other Citroën models, it’s still comfortable to drive, with the added advantage of better body control. Its handling is also improved over the old version, though you wouldn’t necessarily call it sporty – but it feels right at home around town.
Inside, the C3 Aircross’s low price is reflected in some of the harder plastics, which make it feel less plush than a Renault Captur or Fiat Grande Panda. However, there are some soft-touch materials across the doors and armrests, and a host of physical buttons and dials make it easy to operate the most important controls on the move.
Elsewhere inside, there’s a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen alongside a head-up display projected onto the top of the dashboard in place of a traditional driver’s display screen. The infotainment system is a little dated, but you do get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring as standard, which means you can bypass the Citroën system if you struggle to get on with it.
Naturally, there’s more rear space in the C3 Aircross when you opt for the five-seater, but even with seven seats, there’s plenty of room underneath the seats for your feet. That said, two adults might be a little uncomfortable in the third row of seats in seven-seater versions – the Dacia Jogger offers more space.
Boot space is also compromised in the seven-seater, at just 330 litres with the third row folded flat – but the five-seater is much more generous with 460 litres.
Our Deal of the Day comes in our favourite entry-level Plus trim, which is well-equipped with 17in alloy wheels, cruise control, automatic headlights, electrically folding door mirrors and rear parking sensors.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Citroën C3 Aircross deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
