Deal of the Day: Lease a Ford Explorer from £238 per month

Despite never being quite as popular in the UK as it is across the pond, the Ford Explorer is a tempting offer in the electric SUV market. Indeed, the Explorer is Ford’s most popular SUV in the US, but this version has been slightly altered to appeal to the British buyer.
Among those alterations are a shorter height and electric power instead of a petrol engine. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new Explorer on your driveway from just £238 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2847.12. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1762.98), which will cost £293.83 per month.
You can choose between two batteries to go inside your Ford Explorer: either a 52kWh unit or a 77kWh unit. Our Deal of the Day comes with the former, which offers an official range of up to 233 miles. That’s farther than the equivalent Volkswagen ID 4, but it’s not quite as efficient as the Kia EV6.
The Explorer also receives an electric motor driving the rear wheels which pumps out 168bhp, which allows a 0-62mph sprint in a respectable 8.7sec. When you’re slowing down, though, the Explorer benefits from regenerative braking (like most other electric cars), putting energy back into the battery. We find it to be much smoother than the system in the ID 4.
Driving the Explorer is also a very pleasant experience thanks to its composed handling. There’s little body lean in corners, and its steering feels assured.
Inside, the first thing you’ll see is a 14.6in portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard. All functions are controlled through this screen, including climate controls, which have a permanent home at the bottom for easy access.
As you might expect from an SUV, the Explorer isn’t short of space up front; even the tall and broad drivers won’t have issues getting comfortable. Two six-footers will fit just fine in the back, but there isn’t quite as much space as in an EV6 or Renault Scenic. Boot space is slightly less impressive, though.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Style trim, which is well-equipped with 19in alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, LED headlights with auto high beam and dual-zone climate control.
