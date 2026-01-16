Deal of the Day: Lease a Ford Explorer from £238 per month

Despite never being quite as popular in the UK as it is across the pond, the Ford Explorer is a tempting offer in the electric SUV market. Indeed, the Explorer is Ford’s most popular SUV in the US, but this version has been slightly altered to appeal to the British buyer.

Among those alterations are a shorter height and electric power instead of a petrol engine. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new Explorer on your driveway from just £238 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2847.12. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.