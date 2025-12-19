When you imagine the Ford Capri, your thoughts might automatically go to the hugely popular first-generation coupé that went on sale in the UK back in 1970. Indeed, back then, it was billed as 'the car you always promised yourself'. But times have changed and, now reinvented for the 21st century, the new Capri is nothing like the original.

Indeed, the Capri has now been thoroughly modernised into the form of an electric SUV with coupé-inspired styling. So, if you’re one of the many car buyers out there looking for a lofty driving position, you might be pleased to know that you could put a new Capri on your driveway from just £221 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2641.80. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.