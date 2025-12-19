Deal of the Day: Lease a Ford Capri from £221 per month
The Ford Capri has plenty of standard kit and great practicality, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
When you imagine the Ford Capri, your thoughts might automatically go to the hugely popular first-generation coupé that went on sale in the UK back in 1970. Indeed, back then, it was billed as 'the car you always promised yourself'. But times have changed and, now reinvented for the 21st century, the new Capri is nothing like the original.
Indeed, the Capri has now been thoroughly modernised into the form of an electric SUV with coupé-inspired styling. So, if you’re one of the many car buyers out there looking for a lofty driving position, you might be pleased to know that you could put a new Capri on your driveway from just £221 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2641.80. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2077.44), which will cost £346.24 per month.
See all Ford Capri deals
You can have your Ford Capri with either rear-wheel drive or speedy four-wheel drive. Our Deal of the Day comes with the former; it gets one electric motor pumping out 282bhp, which allowed it to shoot to 60mph in 5.8sec when we tested it – faster than a Cupra Tavascan V1 and a Kia EV6 GT-Line.
This model also comes with the Capri’s 77kWh battery, which is good for an official range of 389 miles. Indeed, it’s the most efficient battery in the Capri lineup, so if range is a priority for you, this is the one to opt for. We tested this battery on a cold winter’s day and achieved a real-world range of 293 miles, which might sound like a big drop on paper, but it beat equivalent versions of the Tavascan and EV6.
While there are other electric SUVs out there that are better all-rounders, the Capri handles well, with large amounts of grip that make it feel more playful than the likes of the Volkswagen ID 5. Its suspension is quite firm, though, so if comfort is a priority, you might be better off looking at the EV6.
You shouldn’t have many issues getting comfortable behind the wheel of the Capri, thanks to its 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat complete with adjustable lumbar support and a massage function.
Elsewhere inside, there’s a 14.6in portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen, which you can move closer to or further away from you in order to reduce glare or open up a storage area behind the screen.
It comes kitted out with DAB radio, Bluetooth and a built-in sat-nav, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. There’s also a 5.3in digital driver’s display, though it doesn’t offer much configurability.
There’s plenty of space in the front seats of the Capri, as well as loads of cubbies for storing all of your possessions, including 17 litres inside the centre armrest. While our Deal of the Day doesn’t come with a panoramic sunroof, this means that headroom is slightly improved for those in the back. Six-footers will have to watch out for the sloping roofline, though.
At 572 litres, the Capri’s boot is impressive – it managed to swallow nine carry-on suitcases when we tested it, beating the boxier Ford Explorer, as well as the EV6, Tavascan and ID 5.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Select trim, which is well-equipped with 19in alloy wheels, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone air conditioning, keyless entry and start, and lots of other kit.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Ford Capri deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here